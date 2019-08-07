DRUMHELLER, Alta. - RCMP have charged two inmates with first-degree murder at a federal prison in southern Alberta.
Police say 42-year-old Jason Tremblay was stabbed on Sunday at Drumheller Institution.
He died later of his injuries.
Giovanni Alexis, who is 24, and 23-year-old Richard Paul have both been charged in Tremblay's death.
A court date has not been confirmed.
Drumheller Institution is a medium security prison that also has some minimum security beds.
