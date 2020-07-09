RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating after someone on the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, threatened to start cutting down Indigenous totem poles if statues of colonial figures such as John A. Macdonald or Governor General Frederick Stanley (for whom Stanley Park is named) are removed. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck