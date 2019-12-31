SURREY, B.C. - British Columbia's police watchdog says a woman who barricaded herself in a burning suite in Victoria on Christmas Day has now died of her injuries.
The Independent Investigations Office says Victoria police reported officers responded to a disturbance involving an armed female in a multi-unit residential building on the evening of Dec. 25.
The emergency response team was called in when it was determined she had barricaded herself in a suite and firefighters were summoned when smoke was seen coming from the unit.
The emergency response team moved in and the woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The investigations office says it was notified the woman died Sunday.
The office is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.
