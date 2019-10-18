Victoria requests cruise ship visit cap while seeking limit on ship emissions

The Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it's way towards Ogden Point in Victoria, B.C., on Friday June 1, 2018. A motion that could cap the number of cruise ships docking in Victoria's harbour has been approved by city councillors as Mayor Lisa Helps says a sustainable business case for cruise ship expansion is needed. Helps and two councillors proposed the motion which makes four recommendations, including a request to halt any increase in ship visits until the city is satisfied with cruise industry efforts to address emissions and waste issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito