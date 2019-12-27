Owner of 19 huskies gives them up over allegations of neglect

A BC SPCA employee holds two small husky puppies that were surrendered from a property in the interior of B.C. in this undated handout photo. The British Columbia SPCA has been overwhelmed with 19 huskies that were surrendered by their owner in the province's Interior. Animal control officers and the RCMP responded to a complaint and found two adult dogs and 17 puppies, believed to be about eight to 10 weeks old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC SPCA *MANDATORY CREDIT*