Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of 'complex,' 'weak' snowpack

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of "considerable" is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck