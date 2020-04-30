B.C. RCMP issues warning after seizing 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 tests

An unauthorized COVID-19 test seized in Richmond, B.C., is shown in this undated handout photo. Health Canada and the RCMP have seized more than 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits from a B.C. resident. Mounties say they were acting on a tip from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre that the test kits were being sold online by a Richmond, B.C. resident to unsuspecting B.C. citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP