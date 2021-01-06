B.C. aims to reduce backlog of surgeries within 22 months

Health minister Adrian Dix speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, left, and Premier John Horgan look on during a press conference in Victoria on September 9, 2020. British Columbia's health minister says 90 per cent of patients who had their surgery postponed during the first wave of the pandemic have had their procedures. Adrian Dix says operating-room hours were added to clear a backlog of surgeries that were cancelled in mid-March to ensure beds were saved for patients with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito