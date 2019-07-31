Victoria police chief says dispatch calls on priority basis amid pressures

Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak is seen in Victoria on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Victoria Police Department is rethinking its priorities after Victoria and Esquimalt councils couldn't be convinced to increase the police budget. Chief Const. Del Manak says cost and staff pressures are forcing the department to transform its service delivery model to deploy resources to meet the statutory duties of protecting life and property and enforcing the law in Victoria and Esquimalt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner