Ice in carburetor led to B.C. plane crash that killed three: safety board

A plane crash site is shown near Smithers, B.C., in this 2019 handout photo. A Transportation Safety Board investigation has determined that ice in the carburetor was the cause of a fatal plane crash outside Smithers, B.C. A pilot and three crew members were doing contract work for the BC Wildfire Service when the Cessna 182E crashed into some trees on May 4 last year. The pilot and two crew members were killed, while a fourth man survived and was transported to hospital by helicopter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board