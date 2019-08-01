Victoria girl abducted by dad safe in Indonesia but no sign of dad, say police

Victoria Police are advising a B.C. man travelling abroad to surrender at a Canadian embassy and return to this country to face charges linked to a child custody case. Brent Erskine is seen in an undated police handout image. Erskine was charged on July 24 with abduction and disobeying a court order after leaving Canada with his four-year-old daughter earlier in the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Police Department, *MANDATORY CREDIT*