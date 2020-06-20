BLACK DIAMOND, Alta. - An evacuation is underway due to a gas leak in a community south of Calgary.
An Alberta Emergency Alert has been issued that states there is a significant gas leak following an incident in downtown Black Diamond.
It says the downtown area is closed to traffic and that nearby businesses and residents are being evacuated.
The alert states that the Black Diamond Fire Department is on-scene working to secure the leak and any affected properties.
All travel is being re-routed to avoid the area.
Evacuees who need somewhere to go are being asked to the Oilfield Regional Arena on the south side of Black Diamond.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2020.