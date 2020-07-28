VANCOUVER - Police are investigating Vancouver's ninth homicide of the year.
A statement from Vancouver police says a 41-year-old man was stabbed Monday evening in a lot behind St. Paul's Hospital in the city's west end.
The attack occurred around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the man, whose name has not been released, died a short time later in hospital.
No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified.
Investigators say the attack appeared to be targeted and the public is not at risk.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020