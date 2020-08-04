Driver ticketed after insecure load of lumber hits B.C. cyclist on Sea-to-Sky

A truck with an unstable load of lumber is shown on the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay, B.C. on Monday, August 3, 2020. A Vancouver man is nursing serious injuries while RCMP say the driver of the truck whose load knocked him off his bicycle has been ticketed. A statement from Squamish Traffic Services confirms the cyclist was swept off his bike when a pick-up truck with an insecure load passed him Monday on the Sea-to-Sky Highway near Lions Bay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Todd Nickel, Twitter *MANDATORY CREDIT*