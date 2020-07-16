'Extremely fortunate' no one killed in six-vehicle crash west of Sicamous: RCMP

Police say wreckage from a six vehicle crash, shown in an RCMP handout photo, that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020, has been cleared. The RCMP in Sicamous and Salmon Arm say they responded at 6:30 p.m. to the crash involving two semi-tractor trailers, an SUV and three pick-up trucks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP Mandatory Credit