Police make arrest in death of Calgary chef killed in break and enter

Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Police in Calgary have made an arrest in the case of a chef killed during an attempted break and enter at a cannabis shop next to a cafe he was about to open. Christophe Herblin, who was 56, had responded to an alarm on March 14 at the cafe site and was later attacked by three individuals who were trying to use his business to break into the cannabis store.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

CALGARY - Police have arrested a man in the killing of a Calgary chef during an attempted break and enter at a cannabis shop next to a cafe.

Police say Christophe Herblin, who was 56, had responded to an alarm at the cafe on March 14.

Officers had searched and cleared the area, but police say Herblin remained and was attacked by three people who had returned to the scene.

Herblin was injured but managed to walk a short distance to a nearby business for help.

Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect, but he won't be identified until he is formally charged.

Investigators say they want to talk to two people believed to have more information about the attack — Fritz Chiefmoon and Kiara Leather of Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020

