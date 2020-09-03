Five clients test positive: COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary homeless shelter

A homeless camp under an overpass in Calgary, Alta., on May 20, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. A Calgary homeless shelter is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19. The Calgary Drop-In Centre says it learned Wednesday that five clients had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. More than 140 clients and 100 staff have been tested on-site since the shelter reported its first case a week ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh