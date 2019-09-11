RICHMOND, B.C. - Seven charges have been laid after the RCMP investigated a series of luggage thefts at Vancouver International Airport.
Police say a Vancouver woman was arrested early last month.
The province's prosecution service says it has approved seven counts of theft under $5,000 against a 26-year-old Miriam Tremblay.
Police say the alleged thefts occurred at luggage carousels in the airport's domestic terminal between July 12 and Aug. 2.
