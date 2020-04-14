LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A 10-year-old Alberta boy has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street with his father and brother.

Police in Lethbridge say it happened Monday afternoon.

They say the boy, his dad and nine-year-old brother were crossing in a marked crosswalk in West Lethbridge when both boys were hit by a right-turning vehicle.

The younger boy was slightly injured and the father was not hurt but the 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

The statement from police says he died later in hospital.

An investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.