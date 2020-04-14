LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A 10-year-old Alberta boy has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street with his father and brother.
Police in Lethbridge say it happened Monday afternoon.
They say the boy, his dad and nine-year-old brother were crossing in a marked crosswalk in West Lethbridge when both boys were hit by a right-turning vehicle.
The younger boy was slightly injured and the father was not hurt but the 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.
The statement from police says he died later in hospital.
An investigation is continuing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020