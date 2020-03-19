VANCOUVER - British Columbia has recorded an eighth death from COVID-19 as the number of infected cases has climbed to 271.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the latest death is a man who was a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where six others have died.
The province has recorded 40 new cases.
Henry says B.C. now has 271 cases of COVID-19, with the majority being in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.
She is urging people to maintain social distancing to fight the novel coronavirus, but adds they can step outside for fresh air while maintaining their distance from others.
Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced that the province is waiving waiting periods for people who have applied for medical service plan insurance including those who are returning from infected areas in other countries.
British Columbia has declared both a provincial state of emergency and a public health emergency because of COVID-19.
Vancouver city council followed the province with its own local state of emergency today.
The city says the declaration allows staff to take additional measures in the battle against the virus including giving the city priority in acquiring clothing, equipment or medical supplies to cope with the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020