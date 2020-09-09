SALMON ARM, B.C. - The RCMP are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious stabbing in British Columbia's Shuswap area and say they have a third suspect in custody.
On the night of Aug. 16, the RCMP say a man who had been stabbed several times showed up at someone's door asking for help in Blind Bay, north of Salmon Arm.
Police said at the time, the 30-year-old man was bleeding heavily and taken to hospital, and investigators believed it was a targeted attack.
The Mounties say 36-year-old Alexander Boucher of Enderby, B.C., has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.
They say 40-year-old Terrance Jones of Edmonton has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.
Another man, 33-year-old Jordy Moyan of Kelowna, was arrested in Chase and has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.