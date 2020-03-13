SURREY, B.C. - A lockdown was lifted Friday at a high school in Surrey, B.C., where a staff member was assaulted.
The RCMP said a weapon was used in the assault, but haven't released any other details.
The Mounties said a staff member at L.A. Matheson Secondary School was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition.
The lockdown was lifted by mid-morning after investigators completed a sweep for weapons.
Classes were cancelled and students were sent home for the rest of the day.
Police say a 19-year-old man from Surrey was arrested in Vancouver at about 4 p.m. in connection with the incident at the school.
The Mounties said the man is in custody, but no charges have been laid.
The RCMP say they believe this was a targeted incident and the suspect is not a student or former student at the school.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020