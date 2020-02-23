Fort Macleod, Alta., to get special advance screening of new 'Ghostbusters' film

In this photo provided by Columbia Pictures via the Library of Congress, a scene from the movie Ghostbusters, featuring, from left, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. There will be something strange in the neighbourhood of Fort Macleod, Alta., in the next few months. A representative for Sony Pictures Entertainment tells The Canadian Press that the studio is working with the town on putting together a special advance screening of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Columbia Pictures/Library of Congress