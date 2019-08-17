Two men seriously injured after small plane crashes in Alberta field

Two people have been injured in a plane crash southwest of Calgary. Wreckage of the plane is seen in a field near Black Diamond, Alta., in a Saturday, Aug. 18, 2019, handout photo. RCMP say the single-engine plane took off from a rural airstrip near Black Diamond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 GAC

BLACK DIAMOND, Alta. - Two people were injured in a plane crash southwest of Calgary on Saturday.

RCMP say they were called at about noon to the crash involving a single-engine plane that took off from a rural airstrip near Black Diamond.

They say it was on its way to High River but crashed in a field not far from where it took off.

Police say two men who were on board suffered severe injuries, but are expected to survive.

Both were transported to hospital in Calgary — one via STARS Air Ambulance.

