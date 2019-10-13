Turkeys avoid dinner plate at Thanksgiving meal in Aldergrove, B.C.

Turkeys Mo, left, and Leonard are seen in this undated handout photo. Two lucky turkeys are spending Thanksgiving dinner at the table instead of on the table in Aldergrove, B.C. The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, a home for abused or at-risk farm animals, planned to host a vegan potluck dinner Sunday. The guests of honour are resident turkeys Mo and Leonard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary *MANDATORY CREDIT*