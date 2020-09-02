COVID-19 outbreak declared at nephrology unit of a B.C. hospital

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the nephrology unit of Surrey Memorial Hospital, B.C. Fraser Health's interim chief medical health officer says a patient tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

VANCOUVER - A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the nephrology unit at a hospital in Surrey, B.C.

Fraser Health's interim chief medical health officer says a patient tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin says the unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital has fewer than a dozen patients, and staff are being monitored and screened.

She says the unit is closed to new patients and it is not expecting visitors.

Brodkin says an outbreak is defined as a transmission at a hospital site.

She says authorities believe the patient was infected at the nephrology unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you