RED DEER, Alta. - A preliminary hearing has been set for a central Alberta man accused of killing his father.
Patrick William Freeman, who is 28 and from Sylvan Lake, is charged with first-degree murder in the death last June of 52-year-old Patrick Alexander Freeman.
RCMP officers who responded to a complaint in Lacombe County found the elder Freeman suffering from what they called significant injuries.
He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital but died.
The younger Freeman is in custody at the Red Deer Remand Centre.
He is to face a preliminary hearing on May 28-29 in Rimbey provincial court.
Preliminary hearings are held to determine whether there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial. (rdnewsNOW)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.