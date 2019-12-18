The Penticton Vees have set themselves up nicely to capture an unprecedented ninth straight Interior Division pennant in a few months’ time.
What GM/head coach Fred Harbinson does in the next three weeks figures to have a significant impact on how they fare in the post-season.
In the immediate sense, the coach will be imploring his troops to keep the focus for two more home games this weekend – against Island Division teams Powell River and Cowichan Valley – to maintain or extend the seven-point lead they hold over the Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior standings.
As Christmas comes and goes, the general manager will be doing due diligence to bolster the roster ahead of the Jan. 10 trade deadline.
Regular season success doesn’t always translate into post-season success. In the Interior, where there are five teams who can make a legitimate case to emerge from three intense playoff rounds just to get to the BCHL final, you have to figure the Vees will make a move or two. Possibly minor, possibly major. Or both.
What we know is the Vees will get leading scorer, first-line centre and assistant captain Jay O’Brien as well as defenceman Steve Holtz – a fixture on the top power play unit with his lethal shot – back for the New Year’s Day matinee clash in Vernon.
There is a good chance the Vees will not get defenceman Cade Webber back from injury this season, which will leave the Vees with just the requisite six blueliners. Harbinson may go out and add more veteran depth. Veteran local product Ethan McLaughlin of the KIJHL’s Summerland Steam and major midget affiliated players Conner Elliot and Scott Gilowski are other options, and all could join the Vees full-time once their teams are eliminated from the playoffs.
Up front, the Vees need a body, possibly two. Drew Elser, who played for the Vees last year before going down with concussion issues, has been cleared to play and could join Penticton after the holiday break. Including O’Brien, that would give the Vees 13 forwards.
If Harbinson is to add an impact player at any position, I suspect it would be at forward. As it currently stands, the Vees are as good or better than anyone in the division in goal and on defence.
Up front, Trail probably has more firepower than anyone with the Vees a close second. Wenatchee added a lethal offensive weapon in 20-year-old forward Sam Morton. Vernon doesn’t wow you with high-end skill, but they’ve got four good lines when healthy. Salmon Arm is a very good team that has struggled of late after a terrific start but just beat Trail 7-4 on Sunday and always seem to give the Vees fits.
The Vees, of course, are hosting the Centennial Cup next season. But don’t think for a moment that Harbinson and Co. aren’t “all in” on this season. They’ll examine all possibilities until Jan. 10 to possibly improve the team’s chances in March, and, hopefully, April and May.
It’s going to be interesting and likely not a ride without a few bumps along the way. The BCHL is too good for it to be otherwise.
Assuming the Vees finish first – and with 16 of their last 21 games being at home, the chances are certainly good – they will still play a tough opponent in Round 1 in part due to a curious glitch in the playoff format.
If the season ended today, the Vees would actually play the defending BCHL champion Prince George Spruce Kings in Round 1.
P.G. and the Victoria Grizzlies would crossover into the Interior and bump West Kelowna out of the playoffs as it currently stands.
However, P.G. (27 points) and Victoria (28) would actually slot in the playoff picture behind sixth-place Merritt (22 points) even though both have more points that the Centennials.
What it means is that the Interior’s third-place team – at least at this point – would get an easier ‘on-paper’ matchup than the Vees and Trail.
I know, it’s goofy.
It all changes next year when expansion team Cranbrook joins the Interior, but that of course doesn’t change the reality of the current playoff format.
The Vees, as we all remember, lost in the first round last season to Cowichan Valley Capitals. The Capitals crossed over into the Interior, and though they did have fewer points than the other Interior playoff teams, were clearly a team on the rise as evidenced by their lofty standing this season.
A lot can change between now and Feb. 28 when the playoffs commence, but we can safely assume the Vees will get a tough opponent in Round 1.
As the Vees GM/head coach has contended so many times, there are no easy outs in this league.
We wouldn’t have it any other way, right?
David Crompton is a sports reporter at the Penticton Herald.
