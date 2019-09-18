With six tough road games to start the regular season, the sentiment seemed to be if the Penticton Vees could hang around .500, or even a little better, they’d be in great shape.
Two-thirds of the way through, the Vees have a legitimate chance to come home with a perfect record.
They’ll look to make it so as they head to the Island to play Cowichan Valley on Saturday and Nanaimo on Sunday afternoon.
The Vees are currently 4-0, and aside from a slight blip Saturday in Prince George, it hasn’t been particularly close.
Penticton won 4-1 and 7-1 in Trail, beat Merritt 7-3 in a scoreline that flattered the home team, before escaping with a 4-3 overtime win over the defending BCHL-champion Spruce Kings in P.G. in a game that finally have some drama.
That the Vees had to huff and puff a bit in that game should come as no surprise, having played in Merritt on Friday night, getting to bed around midnight and having to bus in from Kamloops on Saturday for the game that evening in P.G.
The Vees hadn’t even trailed in the first three games. P.G. scored late in the first period to change that narrative, but the lead last just over six minutes before the Vees scored two quick shorthanded goals in the second period.
P.G. did score late in the third period to tie the game, but Jay O’Brien had the overtime answer for the Vees to keep their perfect mark intact.
Four games, of course, does not a season make, but the Vees already look more potent up and down the lineup than the team that shockingly fell to Cowichan Valley in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
Watching some of the road games on the Internet, you see a team that generally rolls four forward lines and six defencemen, attacks in waves and is relentless on puck pursuit all over the ice.
It’s what president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson wanted to see when he assembled this lineup in the off-season and so far it’s exactly what he’s getting.
Just four games in and every skater has registered at least one point with the exception of rookie forward Liam Noble, who only suited up for one game.
Rookie Danny Weight leads the way with four goals and eight points, good for second in the league on both accounts. O’Brien (7 points) and captain David Silye and rookie forward Liam Malmquist (6 points each) are also in the top 10 in league scoring.
The Vees are also getting plenty of offence from the defence, which Harbinson also covets. So far, the Vees blueline has produced four goals and 16 points in the four games.
They’re willing to jump in and take some calculated chances, but as evidenced by the paltry eight goals surrendered in four games, the defence and the fine goaltending tandem of Yaniv Perets and Derek Krall are taking care of business in their own end of the ice.
The special teams have also looked terrific. The power play has six goals in 23 chances (26.1 per cent) and could easily have had several more with the amount of zone time they’ve had. It’s an area that figures to get even more deadly for the Vees as the season moves along.
The penalty killing is pretty close to perfect as they’ve allowed just two goals on 18 chances, but offset the two goals by scoring a pair of shorthanded markers themselves.
It’s going to make for an interesting trip to the Island for the Vees as they look to make it six in a row.
Cowichan is off to a solid 3-1-0 start under Mike Vandekamp and this one is no doubt going to have some extra meaning for the handful of returning Vees who were upset by the Capitals in Round 1 last season.
Nanaimo is always a tough place to play. The Vees haven’t always had the best of luck there in the regular season but they’ve celebrated a couple of BCHL championships over the Clippers at the Frank Crane Arena. The Clippers are off to a decent 2-1-1 start and are expected to be a much-improved team this season.
The Vees will lose eventually … this is way too good of a league for anyone to even come close to running the table.
But you certainly want to ride it out for as long as possible, eat up a good chunk of your road schedule right off the hop, and possible get back to Penticton for the home opener on Friday, Sept. 27 against West Kelowna with the unbeaten mark still very much alive.
It will just add more excitement and anticipation for a Vees fan base that is anxiously waiting to see its talented squad play its first meaningful game at the South Okanagan Events Centre in 2019-20.
David Crompton is a sports reporter at the Penticton Herald. Email: david.crompton@pentictonherald.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.