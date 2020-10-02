Eliminating PST appeals to masses
Dear Editor:
The latest BC Liberal promise to appeal to the masses is the bright idea of eliminating the provincial sales tax, which they claim will stimulate economic growth across the province.
While it is true that the economy needs support in order to recover, this is not a viable solution. For decades, we have measured economic success on GDP growth, a human-centric view which continuously creates short term solutions to long-term problems, which has led to the degradation of our environment and also our quality of life.
The myth of the individual as needing to “save up” to “get ahead,” is not only outdated, but also fails to take into account the fact that in order to save money, you need to have money which can be saved.
When millions of British Columbians are facing increased unemployment, rental scarcity, rising real estate prices, and food insecurity, how are they supposed to prioritize saving when their basic needs are not even being met?
Andrew Wilkinson, Dan Ashton, and their supporters would have you believe the PST cut is the solution, but let’s view this through the lens of an average B.C. resident. Basic groceries, public transportation, prescription medication, rent, and children’s clothing are already not subject to PST. This means that most families’ basic needs are already free from a tax which aids in providing essential government services which those same individuals rely on in order to have the remainder of their needs met.
This tax cut will disproportionately benefit those individuals who are already financially well-off, at the expense of the majority, who will be told that they one day will be able to reach this status too, despite having a government which will be actively supporting a system designed to hold them down.
The opioid epidemic, and the concurrent pandemic is highlighting just a few issues which have needed addressing in this province for years and how can one think that this is a viable step toward solving these problems because our GDP will increase?
The role of government is to best utilize its resources for the benefit of the people both in times of prosperity and uncertainty. British Columbians, for their economic and mental sake, deserve a stable government which has demonstrated that it will provide a hand up when they are down, and not a hand-out for the wealthy when there are everyday people still struggling.
Ajeet Brar
Penticton
Political parties can work together
Dear Editor:
I think it’s great that political parties can work together and I applaud the
federal NDP for striking a deal with the Liberals this week. What’s not to like about maintaining emergency COVID jobless benefits and getting paid sick leave during the pandemic. I feel safer knowing that
people who might have COVID can stay home for a week while they wait for a test rather than going to work.
Maybe Wayne Llewellyn has a problem with this, but I don’t. Coalition governments around the world have parties that work together very effectively. Best of all, we’ve avoided a federal election.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
Quoting the wisdom of Wilfrid Laurier
Dear Editor:
If Wayne Llewellyn can twist his mind away from pimps and prostitutes (Herald letters, Sept. 29), he may do well to remember the words of Prime Minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier in 1916:
“I shall remind you that already many problems rise before you: problems of race division, problems of creed differences, problems of economic conflict, problems of national duty and national aspiration. Let me tell you that for the solution of these problems you have a safe guide, an unfailing light if you remember that faith is better than doubt and love is better than hate.”
These words truer than ever as our country struggles to cope with the problems from COVID-19. Richard Cannings and the NDP, are part of the solution.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Childish behaviour at presidential debate
Dear editor:
I took time out from regularly-scheduled programming and commercials to watch Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a very childish debate.
President Trump appeared to have a scowl on his face from the start and Biden looked like was going to break out into giggles at times.
The duo, like night and day, reminded me of Jack Lemmon and Water Matheau as Felix and Oscar in “The Odd Couple.”
Lots of child-like bantering, insults and interruptions with no commercials and many laughs.
Some of which Biden proposed to complete by 2035 was apparently never given a thought because he won’t be around to see his B.S. happen.
Manners weren’t present as the two clowns tried to outdo one other — Biden even told Trump to “shut up.”
One thing the debate enforced was what I’ve always believed to be true and now proven in the land of the free, here at home and around the world.
So where are the young people that should be replacing these Grumpy Old Men now? Right now before more damage is done to harm if there is to be a future.
I can’t wait to watch the next comedy from the land of the free and brave and send kudos to all Americans who dare watch their country going down the tubes.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
RBG’s death puts U.S. on wrong path
Dear Editor:
As Ruth Bader Ginsburg is laid to rest by our American neighbours, I find myself compelled to offer my heartfelt condolences for such an enormous loss to the forward progression of a society.
An incredible women who accomplished so much should not be forgotten nor that which she accomplished.
I struggle with the possibility that because of her loss, the United States — one of the greatest nations on earth — faces the very real possibility of returning to what women, Blacks, minorities, LGBTQ, immigrants and ordinary poor people suffered through 150 years ago.
It is time for religious bigots to “Judge not lest ye be judged” and stop pointing a moral compass at others when many of them do not even treat their neighbours as themselves.
It’s time for them to read the whole “good book” and not just pick and chose a few passages here and there.
Louise Gibson
Kelowna
Canada’s coffers behind the 8-ball
Dear Editor:
Liberals won power long before Covid-19. They promised to improve our country’s infrastructure by spending a modest $10 billion and that they would balance the budget.
The promise was immediately broken.
They spent recklessly.
Our debt reached $30 billion during the first year of Liberal rule. Balancing the budget was totally ignored.
We all need to understand that deficit spending forces us, our children and theirs to pay exorbitant taxes, perhaps for a lifetime. Everyone loses except the elite who run the country (and certain privileged charities).
The government foolishly threw money into one wasteful waste bin after another, many billions of Canadian taxpayer dollars — $62 billion in their first quarter.
Revenues were good. Taxes on our citizens were harshly increased for climate change and particularly to assist the UN and WHO, two overpoweringly Chinese communist influenced organizations.
Prosperous times were wasted. No money was saved for a rainy day.
Little was mentioned about infrastructure until 2020 when the government scrambled to find records for their claim that 50,000 infrastructure projects had been accomplished.
They claimed to have found 30,000, so they said they were confidential. Since when have infrastructure projects become confidential?
Where did the money go?
Some estimates are that had the Trudeau government followed the fiscal policies of the Chrétien government and run small surpluses, we would have entered the Covid-19 era with roughly $95 billion less in federal debt.
The rainy day came. It was a full-fledged category 5 storm of almost insurmountable severity.
The Covid-19 storm killed thousands and revealed that the cupboard was bare of protective equipment and finances.
The economy crashed and businesses went bust while our government swallowed the WHO propaganda hook, line and sinker.
Covid-19 moved us from a $28 billion deficit to $343 billion in 2020.
The throne speech presented nothing to help Canadians. More debt. Liberal spending of billions on a green new deal with no plan for recovery. More regurgitated promises that were broken previously.
Garry Rayner
West Kelowna
Even with low rates it’s still borrowing
Dear Editor:
Canadians shouldn’t have been surprised when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported his plan to borrow billions more, adding to the ballooning national debt, by suggesting it would save us money in the long run because interest rates are low.
This from our PM whose obvious lack of economic knowledge showed when he declared that the budget will balance itself.
If all Canadians thought similarly, we would have all purchased a new vehicle this past summer when the manufacturers were clearing out their 2020 stock by offering 0% financing.
His lack of understanding budgets, debt and ethics should make him a good candidate for ex-prime minister in the next election.
Guy Bissonette
Lake Country
Get your memory tested for loved one
Dear Editor:
World Alzheimer’s Day was this week, and Okanagan Clinical Trials wants you to have your memory tested in celebration.
While I know it may seem like a daunting prospect, I am here to tell you that just like going to the doctor for an yearly physical, it is critical to have your memory testing annually to gauge normal age-related memory loss and catch abnormal memory loss early.
When offering memory assessments, I tend to hear similar responses to the opportunity. “Oh no, I’m too scared to know my results” or “What’s the point? What can I do if my memory scores are poor?”
Memory testing can be especially scary for those who have noticed their memory is not what it used to be. However, it is important to note that our memory performance is expected to diminish with age! We all know our bodies start to work less efficiently as we age — it is the same story with our brains.
The cognitive assessments we provide at Okanagan Clinical Trials gives the participant a good idea of their current memory functioning and is unique in that our staff spend a significant amount of time with each person discussing their specific memory concerns.
If a person does not perform as expected for their age, then more investigation is needed to understand the root cause of the memory loss.
The investigation can be done by your family doctor, with the help of our clinic through participating in a clinical research study, or both.
The most common feedback I hear from a participant after completing a memory assessment is “that was very interesting, and I shouldn’t have been so worried.” I agree. Have no fear — get your memory tested. Knowledge is power, and knowing where you stand cognitively, allows you to introduce lifestyle changes to improve brain health or make any necessary legal/financial arrangements if progressive memory loss is discovered.
At the end of the day, the goal of all health testing is to gain access to information that can potentially impact future decision-making.
We like to have control of their lives and knowing our health issues allows us to make well-informed decisions. I invite you to reclaim your power by getting your memory tested today!
If not for you, think of your loved ones.
Dr. Kim Christie, president,
Okanagan Clinical Trials