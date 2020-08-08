Before I go further, I have to give credit where credit is due.
A couple of months ago I wrote that I “have zero faith in council committing to meaningful and fair parking reform, but it won’t stop me from continuing to try.” Then came the most recent council meeting in which staff brought forward a measure to charge those who require public space to store their automobile: it is estimated that $800,000 annually could be generated in the areas where prices would be introduced.
Your move, council!
It promises to be the least popular public policy introduced in the tenure of this mayor and council.
And they should vote it through.
It should be expected that people get angry when they have to pay for something that they used to get for free. I really like my AirPods and that new Taylor Swift album — I’d probably like them even more if my neighbour three doors down paid for them. That would have been sweet. However, decisions on effective public policy should not be made in a vacuum.
Tragedy of the commons, if Wikipedia is believed, is defined as a situation in a shared-resource system where individual users, acting independently according to their own self-interest, behave contrary to the common good of all users by depleting or spoiling the shared resource through their collective action.
In my experience, advocates for free parking tend to try to mask their own blatant self-interest as for the good of the whole.
“You’re now going to expect me to pay to use the beach” or “it’s bad for tourism” is part of the common refrain. The beach is still free to use. And I guess tourists would rather circle the block endlessly, creating more traffic and pollution than finding a spot as soon as the search is undertaken.
I haven’t seen any of Travel Penticton’s marketing material showing parking lots: perhaps I’ve been sheltering in place too long.
Council wants more bylaw? Use the parking revenue! Council wants to open the bathrooms so people can pee without waiting 15 minutes? Use the parking revenue! Council wants to power wash the streets more often? Use the parking revenue!
I hope a theme has emerged here.
What you never hear from free parking advocates is how it can possibly be continued through the lens of equity, perhaps the most important factor when considering how to spend transportation dollars. If you asked the person who can’t afford a car if they wanted a more frequent bus route, do you think they instead would choose free parking?
What about the pedestrian? If you asked the pedestrian if they wanted wider sidewalks, street trees that could provide them shade from this stifling heat, and a noise and pollution buffer from cars, would they instead choose free parking?
What about the child who wants to ride her bike to the other end of the city to have an ice cream with her friend? Would she choose free parking if she had an option to get to the other end of the city safely separated from the automobile? These people are the folks that should be answering the questions about the free parking: they are residents too and they receive nothing equivalent.
Free parking distorts transportation choice, encourages extravagant energy use, increases traffic congestion, and promotes inefficient land use.
Within the last couple of years, the City bought the old Greyhound lot at a cost of $1 million. The lot is now used to accommodate around 20 cars during business hours. The lot sits virtually vacant the remainder of the time. To put that into perspective you could have bought 1,851 adult bus passes for an entire year.
While awarding transportation subsidies for the least efficient, least inclusive, most dangerous, and most expensive transportation mode is dumb, I think it’s the horrendous land use that free parking needs that has the most devastating effect.
As I was driving home from Oliver on Wednesday, my wife told me about an ad that came across her Facebook feed. It was for a large rental building in Penticton, and the rent was $1,625 per month for a two-bedroom unit. Our rents are devastatingly high and inappropriate land use, such as parking, has an outsized role to play in that.
It is my hope that our council will stand up and have the guts to make the right decision to move our city forward in a fair, transparent, and just way.
Matt Hopkins is a board member of the Penticton & Area Cycling Association and co-founder of the Penticton Bike Valet.