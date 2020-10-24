What’s Sickle Point, Why should you care?
DEAR EDITOR:
What’s Sickle Point and why should you care?
Well, the small community of Kaleden (population: 1,200) cares enough to try and raise $3 million to save this ecologically-endangered area on Skaha Lake, which is presently for sale.
The Save Sickle Point committee has been working to raise funds.
The CFSO is collecting pledges online at: https://www.cfso.net/sickle-point.
The committee is also hoping to partner with conservation foundations and has lobbied government at the regional, provincial and federal levels.
Biologist, environmentalist, ecologist toured the property cataloguing the unique species. Local provincial
candidates for Boundary Similkameen have toured the property.
The community of Kaleden has long been opposed to any development on this last riparian area along Skaha Lake. The property can only be accessed along the non-motorized KVR trails, part of the Great Trail. A development on this peninsula would require part of the KVR to become a roadway. I am sure the hundreds of daily KVR users wouldn’t be happy.
Sickle Point is a migratory stop for wildlife, including the American white pelican and sandhill crane, it is home to the rare yellow-breasted chat, pallid bat, western rattlesnake and Lewis woodpecker. The rare Cattail Marsh, water birch and wild rose plant community would be negatively affected by development.
The future vision for Sickle Point is as a nature park. Public access would be maintained from the KVR. This could be a respite stop for KVR users. Access to the riparian and wetland areas would be restricted to appropriate trails and boardwalks as they are developed. Interpretative signage would document First Nations culture and heritage in the area, and the habitat, wildlife and fish resources of the Skaha Lake area. Sickle Point would be available as an educational resource for local schools.
Time is of an essence as any private buyer can come along and purchase this property. Hopefully any potential buyer has taken into consideration that Sickle Point: is a flood plain, insurance near impossible, instability of the silt banks along the KVR, many hurdles the MOTI has in order to access the proper.
In 2019 a UN Report stated: “1,000,000 species threatened with extinction.”
“How does this happen?” The destruction of small parcels of land that are home to endangered species is all contributing to this destruction of nature.
How will future generations judge us for having let the destruction of this ecosystem happen?
Evelyn Kansy
Kaleden
A vote for Boot is a vote for a new mayor
DEAR EDITOR:
You can bet your boot that a vote for Toni Boot is a vote for a new mayor for Summerland.
Vote Toni Boot.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Election signage is a huge eyesore
DEAR EDITOR:
Can the City of Penticton fine Toni Boot and the unaccountable Dan Ashton for their unsightly election signs that are on fencing of the parking lot for the casino?
Also, I wonder if Elvena Slump tracks how often she repeats her message in
letters to the editor? She seems to write the same thing over and over at times.
Andrew Wilkinson may have been an MD — they who pledge to do no harm — but he became a hateful lawyer and joined the hateful, harmful Liberal Party.
Finally, I am glad I didn’t vote for the Wexit candidate in this election.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Showing some love for Dan Ashton
DEAR EDITOR:
Two days away from this untimely and unnecessary provincial election, I am requesting that citizens remain civil. As a long-term resident of Summerland, I have been disturbed not only by the negative narrative but also by the continuous destruction of the Liberal candidate’s campaign signs which have been violated on several occasions.
This is unacceptable to both the candidate and the volunteers who maintain them. It is equally unacceptable to the
citizens who are visually exposed to this barbarity.
As a Canadian citizen and in exercising my right under the constitution, I have voted in this election. I have voted for Dan Ashton based upon his hard work and dedication to the constituents of this riding as well as his substantial and ongoing results for the communities in which he has served.
From the $312 million expansion to the Penticton Regional Hospital, the 179 affordable and supportive housing units in Penticton, the 64 units of affordable seniors’ housing in Peachland and the broad and diverse funding for education, the list is both profound and proven.
We each have our viewpoints and beliefs as well we should within our democracy. We also have the right to be treated with respect and dignity. In the memorable words of John Diefenbaker, 13th Prime Minister of Canada:
“I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.”
For those who wish to rebut my comments, you will not receive a response from me as any negative reaction will only prove to validate the point.
Sally Pierce
Summerland
Just another day living in paradise
DEAR EDITOR:
A beautiful fall day. A beautiful city with scenery second to none, that’s the Penticton I know. But not today.
As I walked along Main Street, toward Rosetown, parallel to the 5000 Motel at 4:30 p.m., the sidewalk had a large mound of excrement the volume of a horse near the center and other smaller mounds for half the block. Plus, the brown trail continued with less visibility where bike tires had ridden through it.
A senior with a walker or scooter could not avoid this mess getting on their tires. If this was snowfall weather, this would be hidden from pedestrian view and stepped in. Not just disgusting and messy, but very dangerous. What about the diseases tracked onto people’s shoes?
Earlier this morning, I voluntarily scooped up large dog dumps from a highly- respected senior’s yard in the Haven Hill area, otherwise, a lovely neighbourhood. This has gone on for several months unchecked, but this time the hapless
creature had obvious gastrointestinal issues and it was even more disgusting to pick this up. Who would let their pets do this? Animals only do what their owners allow them to do.
This, plus the bigger mess along Main Street later on, left me feeling disgusted and disappointed. Wake up people, take responsibility for yourselves, your pets, and this scenic jewel of a city we should be cherishing and enjoying.
My love for humanity was restored when a vivacious, sweet neighbour greeted me with a generous piece of her homemade apple pie she had baked herself. She is 97. Yes, the pie was truly delicious!
Thank you Betty!
Sylvia Summers
Penticton
Addicts looked after, not seniors, diabetics
DEAR EDITOR:
I shake my head!
I am getting a headache from shaking my head over this billing for $80 I received today from the BC Emergency Health Services for ambulance service when I had a fall at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre three-and-a-half months ago.
I am a senior who has led an honest, hard-working life and I am billed for something our medicare system should totally provide. I called them and was told that the government legislated fee is $848, but MSP covered all but the $80.
Why not total coverage?
Well, I guess if I was a drug addict who overdosed on illegal drugs an ambulance would probably not cost anything! And, I could get free needles for injecting those drugs, unlike a diabetic who has to pay for the syringes.
Go figure. I shake my head, where is the Tylenol... that I also paid for?
Lydia Edwards
Summerland
With apologies to Bob Dylan
Dear Editor:
‘All Along the Watchtower’ is one of the most famous songs of the 20th century, written and recorded by Bob Dylan. It first appeared on Dylan’s eighth studio album, “John Wesley Harding,” released in 1967.
However, the song is more strongly identified with the interpretation recorded by the Jimi Hendrix Experience for the album “Electric Ladyland” (1968). Hendrix created an electrifying rock classic, hailed by The Telegraph and Rolling Stone as the greatest cover of all time:
I thought it would be fun to rework the lyrics for Trump times: ‘All Along the Trump Tower.’
There must be some kind of way outta here‚
Said his staffers in their grief‚
There’s too much confusion
We can’t get no relief
CNN report his crimes
They dig to unearth
All of them along the line
Know what only counts is Facts First
Hey! Hey!
No reason to get excited,
The chief, he blindly spoke
The many alt-right among us
Who feel my life is to provoke
But you and I, we’ve been through that
And this is not my fate‚
So let us keep talkin’ falsely now
The hour is getting late
Hey!
(Guitar Solo)
Hey!
All along the Trump Tower
Grifters kept the view‚
While all the Russians came and went
Barefoot lawyers, too
Outside in the cold distance
A trumpet did sound
Two riders were approaching
And his heart began to pound
Hey!
All along the Trump Tower
All along the Trump Tower
Note: This Trump Tower version, as well as dozens of other Trump protest songs, can be viewed on the TrumpVirus.org website.
If anyone records this version and uploads it to YouTube, contact the TrumpVirus, who may decide to share it. It could go viral!
David Buckna
Kelowna