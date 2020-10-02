Deals are made to be broken
Dear Editor:
Don’t crow too loud about Premier John Horgan’s decision to not abide by a signed agreement with the Green party.
Former premier Gordon Campbell tore up a legally binding contract with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation when he was in power,
All gloves are off in politics, apparently.
Brian Barnes
Steveston
Comparisons with American election
Dear Editor:
At the best of times, the term “politics” gets bantered around. Everybody has his or her slant on politics, local, provincial, national and international. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all enjoy Sir Thomas More’s (coined1560) word Utopia?
So much for that!
I don’t think that anyone would argue that the coronavirus has changed the view of the world as we know it. The changes aren’t over yet. Who knows what the new normal will be like and when it will happen.
Having said that, let’s look at the recent political scene in our province. Premier John Horgan has called a snap election, if you will. Why you might ask? Because he can is the answer.
Just like the U.S. having two major parties vying for the public vote so too, do we in this province have a similar situation? The scenario in the U.S. is one of a person consumed with power to the point of being an autocrat. The challenger is a person who seems to advocate unity, fair play and equality for all.
The former, doing everything in his power to justify his position and to maintain that position irrespective of the risk to democracy and all citizens of the U.S. Denigration, desperation, denial and despot-like actions seem to be his mantra.
The latter, to preserve democratic principles out of concern for his fellow human brings and the preservation of the freedoms that democracy brings. Totally different in ideologies and life goals.
As a result of the snap election call here we seem to be following a somewhat similar pattern. The main difference here being a premier who wishes to continue to be the governing party through honest election and a leader of a party that wants to be the premier.
I am not promoting one party over the other here. Instead, I make reference to methodology of party leaders NDP, Liberal and Green. Horgan campaigning to promote the maintenance (status quo) of his government in a non-threatening seemingly straight forward way.
Andrew Wilkinson is standing in the wings, pointing fingers, making innuendoes, offering no real solutions for the betterment of the province and Sonia Furstenau, game changer/wannabe a somebody party.
This motley crew in word thought and deed seems to somewhat parallel to what’s happening in the U.S. Just as the U.S. election less than 40 days away, so too, is our election 27 days away. COVID has nurtured the need for mail-in balloting here as in the U.S although there isn’t the Trump hullabaloo referencing the validity of mail-in ballots here.
Time marches on and the ultimate end is near. Or is it?
Get out and vote folks!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Don’t shut down the economy again
Dear Editor:
The federal Liberals and their NDP enablers are gaslighting us on COVID-19 in order to satisfy their agendas without risking their symbiotic coalition in an election.
Both Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh are saying that we’re into a second wave of COVID to avoid an election in the midst of a supposed health crisis. The media loves drama, and seems happy to run with this.
Exactly what is a second wave anyway? Neither Dr. Theresa Tam nor Dr. Bonnie Henry have declared a second wave. Medical people have a tendency to overstate risks to be on the safe side. Politicians claim to be following their advice, so why the alarmist declarations of a second wave?
Watch for toilet paper hoarding for a better indication of the actual situation.
COVID is increasing in our four most populous provinces. New cases are largely in the age 20-40 cohort, and they mostly result from lack of social restraint.
Since when did irresponsible social choices become a national crisis? It’s no reason to shut down the economy again.
Interpersonal contacts can be regulated in restaurants, bars and other public venues to limit COVID, but blowing off steam in street demonstrations seems OK.
Private social gatherings aren’t manageable by government, unless we decide to implement intrusive police powers and snitch networks, like a dictatorship. Hopefully, people will smarten up and take personal responsibility for this.
Trudeau has suspended Thanksgiving, with a possibility of putting the kibosh on Christmas, to save us from COVID. That’s cynical and gratuitous.
Spreading unwarranted alarm and despondency is poor leadership. People can still enjoy these important traditions at home in small numbers, rather than making them big events.
Trudeau didn’t cancel Halloween, which he really seems to enjoy, because it gives him an opportunity to dress up and pretend to be somebody else
No need to send in the clowns; they’re already running the show.
The B.C. government decided that its safe enough to have an election under COVID conditions, and our COVID numbers are proportionally not much better than the other provinces. Mail-in voting is a safe way to go.
COVID, and its exaggerated risks, aren’t a reason to avoid a non-confidence vote in Parliament and an election. Trudeau is right; things have changed.
Nobody voted for what’s happening in Ottawa right now. Our country is in trouble and we deserve to have a clear choice on the way ahead.
John Thompson
Kaleden