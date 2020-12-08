Anti-maskers should help out at hospitals
Dear Editor:
I feel for the anti-maskers just vigilantly protecting all our rights. Their compassion would be all the more evident if they would be able to go into the COVID isolation wards at our hospitals and relieve our exhausted healthcare workers while proving to
the rest of the population that this is all a hoax.
After all, they’re mostly scientists and doctors … aren’t they?
Tim Lyons
Penticton
Protecting the flock from fake news
Dear Editor:
I would say Joy Lang’s recent letter (Herald, Dec. 2) was a little excessive.
We had a small town lawyer in Ireland who always tried to avoid litigation as long as possible, always asking his client, “Do you want this person to be your enemy?”
Over the years, this has prevented me from doing foolish things. I was also consoled by an observation by the French writer, Peguy, who said that when we die the angel will ask: Where are your wounds? Was there nothing worth standing up for?
I must admit that my pen, compared to that of Joy Lang, lacks the charms of alignment with the prevailing culture. All I was intending to do was protect the flock from fake, prejudiced news, undermining a Vatican’s forthcoming inquiry by its independent judiciary. It was directed by Pope Francis: “To follow the truth wherever it leads.”
Our present situation as sitting ducks, which now applies to all people, must be understood. When Pope Benedict said at Regensburg, that “modern man has built himself a bunker in which there are no windows,” he was offering a very insightful metaphor. We are given a feed in everyday by the media over which innocent people have no protection.
People are reduced to horrified silence. We, in the Church, can rarely identify or meet the sniper who hits us through fake media. An Italian art piece depicts the wolf attacking the faithful shepherd’s dog as he alerts the shepherd and his flock to impending disaster.
I was once a pastor in a city where young student journalists were employed, from time to time, and their expertise was engaged with locating on the internet, a scandal, a crisis, a downward trend; which poked about in the wounds of Church failures and they were answerable to no one. They were particularly active around Christmas, making sure that it was no longer permissible for christians to enjoy their faith.
The media development crusade now has greater praise for the fake — truth driven journalists, and greater degradation for the majority. An old Latin adage comes to mind — the corruption of the best is the worst.
What is really happening in the Church is this: flexibility, dynamism and openness. This means it is developing from within. It is not frozen in old patterns, but the truth is that surprising things happen again and again. It carries a dynamism which allows for constant renewal. Voltaire announced the death of the Church in France and it thrived after his death in 1778.
At any rate, I wish Joy Lang a happy Christmas - if its not out of keeping with the situation.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
If anyone has a better plan, then let’s hear it
Dear Editor:
In reply to the letter from Glenn Sinclair asking if Dr. Bonnie Henry has a Plan B (Herald, Nov. 28), do I detect a feeble attempt at playing politics?
In case Mr. Sinclair hasn't noticed, Plan A is little different from the best practices being followed around the best of the world so, if he has a better plan, let's hear it.
Brian Sutch
Vernon
City needs to look after the basics first
Dear Editor:
I have to speak up now about the bike/walk path proposal.
Our complex is on Creekside, just as you start up the hill. There are elm trees that belong to the city that line the street. They have elm-bug disease. They have caused our strata hundreds of dollars trying to deal with this problem.
Now we did ask the city in three different formats, three times, to deal with their trees. But they said they were too broke. And as I recall, they had to minimize staff for cost purposes as well.
They are in a shortfall. Cuz they are broke. But they are debating spending $8 million on a bike path when, as laid out by Glenn Sinclair (brilliant and I do not know you), there is a simple and cost effective way to improve the existing routes.
Come on City of Penticton, get real! You must not be as broke as you lead me to believe.
SuzAnne Kinsey
Penticton
Canucks, NHL have double standard
Dear Editor:
Open letter to Francesco Aquilini, owner of the Vancouver Canucks,
I cannot agree with your treatment of Mark Donnelly, at a time when sports teams everywhere are ignoring the actions of their players, I find this action totally unacceptable.
I write only to advise you of my position, as I had already added the NHL to the NFL and NBA as organizations I will no longer watch or even follow in the sports section of the paper, because of the disrespect that the owners allow the players of these teams to show for the citizens of the countries that they play in.
So, if you feel that it was important to censure Mark Donnelly, at least go on record that you also censure the actions of the players, or better yet, apologize to and reinstate Mr. Donnelly.
Grant Olsen
Penticton
Everything just keeps going up in price
Dear Editor:
Mayor and council, please stop the 2021 increase to taxes, sewer and utilities. Use the restart moneys of $2.4 million that have not been allocated to make up any short falls.
You are already increasing the cost of doing business in Penticton by increasing parking fees to twice as much per hour and making more areas pay and park.
Enough already! Do you think people are made of money?
With COVID-19 and businesses and employees suffering and the prices of food steadily rising, do you really want people to have to make a choice between food and heat and/or lights? People are suffering in Penticton.
Put all unnecessary projects on hold like the bike path until a year or two after we the people have had a chance to financially recover from COVID-19. It won’t happen over night. It takes time to recover as you should know.
We don’t need nonessentials, so use money allocated to nonessentials for any budget shortfalls. Just like the people in Penticton are having to do during this year and the Christmas season.
You laid off city workers. Salaries make up a huge amount of the budget dollars.
Use the money you saved there and also got from the B.C. and federal governments wisely.
Do not lose sight of the people in Penticton who are living on much less right now.
Linda Lund
Penticton
Protests work when people obey the law
Dear Editor:
Peaceful, legal protests are a wonderful element of free political society. Recent street protests against the current pandemic of destructive government orders are long overdue. However, they will be more effective if we obey the law: wear masks and maintain mandated social distance.
I believe that 50, 100, or 1,000 masked people standing along the street, two meters apart with signs and civil discourse, will better persuade the majority.
A tight knot of mask-less protesters terrifies many already terrified citizens.
Politics are polite, by definition: the high ground of caring for the whole society rather than just our own little demo (neighbourhood/interest group.)
Let’s lead the world in being law-abiding as we seek to correct bad laws in Canada. Count our blessings and be grateful.
Jonathan Sevy
Penticton
Penticton nurse asks we respect each other
Dear Editor:
On Dec. 5, at about 2 p.m., I was driving through Kelowna south, and on Harvey Avenue/Highway 97 near the waterfront, there were about 300 anti-maskers standing closely together, protesting masks, the
government, and whatever else, out on the sidewalk.
There was no social distancing, and obviously, there were no masks. I was shocked at the ignorance, and contravention of Public Health Orders. I phoned the police.
I am a nurse and work in Emergency and Acute Care, in a British Columbia hospital, and I have had several angry people come through our door, with their agenda, and loud protests.
Even while they were there demanding attention from any person who would listen, we, the staff, had just isolated people with COVID-19-like symptoms, like we do now, almost every single day.
I have forgone seeing my own children and family for you. I walk into rooms to help those in the hospital who need me. I isolate from you, wear a mask, and keep my distance, not because I'm afraid of you, but rather, because I never know if I am a carrier.
Please.
We will get through this. Have grace, patience, respect, and dignity towards your self and towards everyone else in your community and family.
My colleagues and I will continue to provide the best care that we can, to all of these people, their children that they are indoctrinating, and to their parents and grandparents in our community and in our long-term care homes.
When you come into emergency, or other parts of our hospitals, we will continue to treat you well, and with the kindness, professionality, and respect that you deserve. We will disagree with you, and try to point you to credible news sources, that show healthcare workers dying, fighting for their lives, and struggling to breathe after contracting the SARS-2 coronavirus.
We get it that you are tired of everything, and frustrated. None of us have had Provincial Health Orders in our recent memory, that have seemed to infringe on our own rights and freedoms.
Please, put yourselves in our shoes. Imagine risking your life for people you don't know, every single shift you work.
Imagine yourself, being an elected politician. What would have to happen, to be so crazy in the world, that you would order that everyone keep apart, not have home gatherings, sports, a normal life, and all of the freedoms that you are used to having?
Would you get frustrated when you saw the science, and the news readily available around the world, and people just refused to see that you were trying to save their lives, the ones protesting you?
Please stop.
Think.
In the words of Dr. Bonnie Henry, "Be kind. Be calm. Be safe.”
Name withheld upon request
Penticton