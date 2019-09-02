Addicts need required treatment
Dear editor:
Yes, I did watch all of the video “Seattle is Dying” as recommended by Herald editor Joe Fries and letter writer Bryan Snider.
Rhode Island has the right solution for facing the burgeoning drug addiction and homeless situation.
From someone who has worked in partnership with a host of people to set up a rehabilitative community (Twin Valleys School in Ontario) and also in a seniors’ care home for the addicted in the downtown east side of Vancouver, it is obvious to me that once a person is fully addicted, most have lost any ability to make the choice to withdraw of their own free will and hence it has to be made for them.
I saw men and women at the age of 60 and 70 whose first priority in getting money in their hands was to first buy drugs and alcohol, absolute zero ability to alter their addictive behavior on their own.
Proper legislation and court guidelines are the first step to make that decision for them in order to save their lives and bring safety and comfort to their families and the community.
Last Friday's incident of an attack on a 19-year-old female tourist in a public washroom was the shot across the bow for Penticton and it’s not the first such attack in our city.
If you want to scream rights and freedom of choice, scream for your own first, freedom to live in a safe society, anywhere and at any time of day or night in your fair city.
As Rhode Island is demonstrating, mandatory treatment, either in prison or a rehabilitation centre with strong follow-up is saving peoples’ lives, both for the addict and for possible unintended victims.
I assure you, I will never visit Seattle again until I hear that the streets are both safe and clean. I hope tourists don’t ever have to say the same about the sunny Okanagan.
Money is not the problem, we just need to spend the public purse where it has been demonstrated to get the results for the proper goal.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Foster kids have selves to blame
Dear editor:
The story unveiled recently (Herald, Aug. 27) regarding two ex-foster children who are suing the Ministry of Children and Family Development must be some kind of joke.
The female in this story is the same one who just had time added to her sentence for a drug-fuelled crime spree which included a high speed chase. I have absolutely no sympathy.
People like this love to point the finger of blame at everyone else for their poor life choices. I have two friends I grew up with who were raised under less than ideal circumstances, to say the least, and both went on to become successful businessmen who own their own businesses.
When in a bad situation, people have two choices: sink into despair and hide behind a bottle and a needle, or find a way to rise above it and break the cycle.
If this doesn't get laughed right out of the court room, and these people actually win (which wouldn't surprise me, given the mucked up state of the legal system), this will set a precedent, and before you can say Jack Robinson, every single criminal who was brought up in the foster care system will try the same tactic.
Maybe criminals should just take responsibility for their poor choices and actions, and quit blaming everyone else for their colossal failures.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Columnist Jim Taylor really nailed it
Dear editor:
Jim Taylor’s column (Okanagan Weekend, Opinion, Aug. 31) should be saved by all people who can get their hands on it.
Jim described our world turning restlessly in a sick bed with no cure in sight.
No amount of talk, writing or throwing dollar bills at it will change things.
What is it, you may ask? Climate change, of course, with no workable idea to get things back on track.
If there was even a faint hope for change it would take the entire population of the world to pull together instead of being engaged in a tug-of-war caused by the lust for power and control where a winner takes all.
Mind you, people in this so-called modern world fail to pick up their own garbage.
Many countries have a nuclear arsenal that likely could jeopardize all life on earth and sea and in the air if just one country gambled it all.
Even if one country took the notion to gamble on a quick win, I think jelly would stick to a wall before that bet came true because even the ones wearing the suits don’t want to die. Or maybe some don’t care?
As a non-professional writer, I have written about many things, but climate change is in the sight of all eyes in the world and, like Jim Taylor, I too am pessimistic.
I would not be surprised if one day the four winds stopped blowing and the ocean tides quit changing and the fracking of Mother Nature ceased forever.
A lonely walk across all the garbage in polluted oceans and seas, along with a burned-out planet, where mankind never did put a major fire out.
Way back in time where no dollars or equipment existed, so a simple water bucket brigade was the in thing.
A wild fire went out when there was nothing left to burn or perhaps nature and the wind got the call from the Creator to extinguish the fire-hungry monster
Thank you Jim Taylor for the written eye-opener. It, too, will be forgotten tomorrow, like all other news around the world, once again proving that if it’s nothing personal or hits close to home the words don’t mean a thing.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Personal agendas muddy science
Dear editor:
In August, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled against Michael Mann, the Penn State professor who created the iconic “hockey stick” climate-change graph, in a defamation fight over criticism of his work. Costs were awarded to Tim Ball.
Mann is considering an appeal.
Mann’s graph is used as a basis for climate change by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
It claims an unprecedented spike in global average temperature in the 20th Century after about 500 years of stability.
In 2003, the University of Guelph showed the “hockey stick” curve is primarily the result of poor data handling, obsolete data and incorrect calculation of principal components.
When the data was corrected it showed a warm period in the 15th Century that exceeded the warmth of the 20th Century.
The British website Principia Scientific International commented that the lawsuit's “extraordinary outcome will likely trigger severe legal repercussions for Dr. Mann in the U.S. and may prove fatal to alarmist climate science claims that modern temperatures are unprecedented.”
Dr. Ball’s first crucial courtroom win was against Dr. Andrew Weaver, a UN IPCC lead author in climate modeling. Weaver is currently leader of the provincial wing of the Green Party and holds the balance of power in B.C.’s NDP government.
Dr. Ball’s alleged offence was his statement that the IPCC had diverted almost all climate research funding and scientific investigation to anthropogenic global warming.
This meant that there was virtually no advance in the wider understanding of climate and climate change.
Weaver’s libel case against Dr. Ball was dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court last year.
IPCC efforts to silence Dr. Ball through multi-million-dollar legal actions have failed and its key scientists are unable to defend their theory on predicted climate change and global warming.
Based on junk science the enormity of the fraud is breathtaking.
Most troubling is the billions spent in a world-wide exercise pursued by the UN with the acquiescence of politicians jumping on the bandwagon and using it to gain votes.
They make a great show of building windmill and solar farms and making electric cars in the name of combating climate change, but it is all window dressing.
Frightening school children into thinking they are inheriting a doomed planet is wrong.
Climate change is a fact.
The causes apparently have been waylaid in pursuit of personal agendas.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
