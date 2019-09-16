Health authority far too secretive
Dear editor:
Kudos to Herald reporter Joe Fries for his excellent, thorough story, “Flood fouled new MRI room” in the Sept. 13 edition. His digging paid off with a clear story that provided a real service to the public.
Too bad it takes freedom of information applications to extract information the public deserves from health and government authorities. The people who provided millions of dollars through their taxes and donations have every right to details about what goes right and what goes wrong in public projects.
Thanks to Mr. Fries for pursuing the public interest here!
Lawrence McMahen
Naramata
Dress code idea just mean-spirited
Dear editor:
I'm going to assume Joe Schwarz wasn't joking in his odd letter (“Dress code would promote harmony,” Herald, Letters, Sept. 12) in which case his letter is deeply disturbing because it isn't welcoming of differences nor generous in nature.
If taking him at his word, though, we should first consult with First Nations and see what they think of his ideas in general.
Frankly, the House of Commons needs more humanity within it, more generosity and less partisanship or prejudice.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
PM had chance to fix democracy
Dear editor:
A recent article in The Vancouver Sun called “Down on democracy” by Matt Robinson stated some results of a nationwide SFU survey that attempted to measure Canadians’ views and commitment to democracy.
In the 2015 election, with the help of our first-past-the-post system, Justin Trudeau won a whopping majority of 184 seats with only 39.5% of the popular vote. Consequently, over 60% of Canadians got a government they didn’t vote for. This happens election after election so no wonder 80% in the survey responded that they have little say on how the country is run.
Also, 77% of the respondents rejected rule by a strong leader. I wouldn’t call Justin Trudeau a “strong leader,” but, in our system of governance, any prime minister has the power of a king for four years.
Trudeau had the power to improve our democracy. But did he?
Glen Jones
Summerland
Those on margins need help now
Dear editor:
Well, these are my thoughts on the federal election.
1. Fix health care. People that are seniors or disabled cannot afford the medications. They should be free. Right now it is buy medications or food.
2. Next thing is get the disability rates and pensions up so people are not stressed out so much. It’s not fun when there’s not enough money for a month.
3. Get the rents down. They have gone so high that lots have to work seven days a week. Not nice. Where is there fun time? Plus, the younger ones just starting out do not stand much of a chance unless they live at home with their parents and pay a rent that is low.
4. Last thing. The pipeline was a mistake. A big one. Now if it goes through there’s a good chance we will kill off the whales. It would be hard to have to tell a child the whales where killed off by an oil spill, and it will happen.
James Readman
Penticton
Greens’ May a real chameleon
Dear editor:
Who are the Greens and Elizabeth May anyway?
They’re getting a lot of publicity in the run up to the election.
Everybody likes the environment, and May is something of a media diva. But they need a sniff test on other things too.
To this point they look like a one-trick pony. It’s environment uber alles.
But anyone who hopes to form a government, or be a prime minister, needs a comprehensive and balanced platform that serves the overall interests of Canadians.
May is a Parliament Hill mall rat who’s been around the political bazaars for 30 years.
She was a worker bee in the Mulroney government, and was director of the Canadian branch of the Sierra Club before starting the Green Party.
There’s no doubting her environmental fervor, but do we really want another environmentalist at the power levers?
We’ve already had that with Gerald Butts, former head of the World Wildlife Fund in Canada, and the conniving Rasputin behind the Liberal throne.
Ms. May has announced when the world will go over the climate precipice unless we follow her recipes; its 2030.
Hopefully she’s checked this with climate profiteer and Grand Poobah Al Gore, who keeps resetting the dates for cataclysmic environmental events.
Neither she nor the other parties can do anything meaningful about the climate. This election is a beauty contest where the parties are trying to outperform each other with the extravagance of their claims about the perils of climate change and their ability to save us.
May is over the top with her grandstanding. We can excuse her arrest at the Trans-Mountain protests this spring, but her drunken rant at the Parliamentary Press dinner, especially her stout defence of Omar Khadr, was something else.
Lucky for her, she was saved from herself by Conservative Lisa Raitt who mercifully pried her away from the microphone.
Ms. May has been helpful in calling attention to environmental issues, but agitators without practical ideas and plans to implement them are anarchists.
She’s become an irritating harpy who lacks balance and judgement. She was even ready to toss her Green leadership keys to Jody Wilson-Raybould.
May’s rhetoric sounds like the NDP on steroids, which has her battling them for bronze.
Possibly the most disturbing thing about May is her willingness to play king-maker with the Liberals in a minority situation. Cancellation of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline is her opening demand.
John Thompson
Kaleden
