LETTERS: Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Herald holds ‘em accountable
Dear editor:
I would like to commend James Miller, Joe Fries, and the Penticton Herald for their investigative reporting regarding the significant budget shortfall being experienced by School District 67.
I attended the regular board meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, and was amazed at how cavalier the secretary-treasurer and the superintendent of schools were as they discussed a shortfall of $1-million-plus dollars for the 2019-2020 budget year.
It was also amazing to me the willingness of district staff to request the board to transfer almost $1 million from their capital funds, used to maintain school buildings and equipment, to the operating budget.
In the past when parents, teachers, or support staff requested attempts to maintain services to students, during the Liberal-era government, by using any capital funds available, the answer was always a definite no.
Capital funds could never be used for operating budgets, so it was better to cut services to students, cut staffing levels, or cut school supplies. How fortuitous that the district has just recently sold McNicoll Park School to help cover this budget shortfall.
I would also like to commend the present elected school board officials who showed they were willing to seek input and assistance in dealing with this budget shortfall from an independent expert and to also have that person give advice and assistance in the formulation of the 2020-2021 district budget.
I believe it took a great deal of courage for those who voted in favour of the motion to seek assistance and advice and to admit that even they, like most of those attending the board meeting, were totally confused by the presentation of the amended budget by the secretary-treasurer and the superintendent.
To recognize the need for clarity and transparency is commendable and I am only sorry that the motion was not supported by all trustees.
Lastly, I am somewhat dumbfounded that when there was some legitimate questioning of the school board staff and questions raised about the shortfall, that the Secretary-Treasurer departed the meeting at the halfway point and now hear that he and the superintendent are on medical leave at least until the end of March.
They are six-figured salaried employees, and surely they should be able to withstand a bit of questioning from the public they serve.
Terry Green
Summerland
$10K is a big deal to the rest of us
Dear editor:
At next school board election, I think all the trustees need to be thrown out on their ears but especially Trustee Dave Stathers, who claims that in a $60-million budget, $10,000 is nothing.
Dave doesn’t deserve to be trustee if he can so casually make such a claim.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
EI changes good, but need scrutiny
Dear editor:
It is with interest that I read Dan Albas’ column (Herald, Feb. 28) reference the motion to increase the Employment Insurance sickness benefits from 15 weeks to 50 weeks in order to support people with a “serious illness,” such as cancer. A noble and worthwhile motion, and I offer full support.
The Bloc, NDP, and Conservatives voted in favour of the motion and it passed, despite the impact of the motion not being studied, “as would have been the case with a bill.” How many “serious illnesses” would qualify and what will be the cost?
This could cause a significant increase to both employees’ and employers’ contributions to this plan, and I believe the Liberal Party was aware of this issue and believed that the motion did not have proper study and debate.
I can only assume that if there is a backlash to future increased payroll costs, the parties that voted in favour will acknowledge that is was not the responsibility of the Liberal Party for the increased costs to employees and employers.
While I am glad to see our less fortunate being taken care of, this motion should have been studied, and the business sectors and unions should have been consulted prior to exercising a majority vote.
Notwithstanding the aforesaid, I believe this is the proper thing to do and the recent reduction to EI premiums will probably have to be cancelled and perhaps an= increase to EI premiums is warranted.
Patrick MacDonald
West Kelowna
Corporations still calling the shots
Dear editor:
Re: “Trudeau wrong guy for problem,” Herald, Letters, Feb.28
Although many (including me) tell our elected officials to simply deny the fossil fuel industry its further expansion, the governing representatives unfortunately are not so free to deny the politically potent resource extractors their profitable goals.
Powerful business interests are pulling governmental strings regarding lands and accompanying natural resources to which they (mis)perceive an economic thus ethical right, the latest example being Coastal GasLink on Wet'suwet'en territory.
Not helping matters, almost all of our information is still produced and/or shared with us by concentrated corporate-owned media that seems overly preoccupied with the economy and job creation and losses.
B.C.’s NDP-Green government is even giving in to numerous overly (some would say absurdly) generous tax breaks and royalty-waiving demands by the LNG sector.
However refreshingly sincere the intent of a campaigning politician and party to implement progressive policies, I see Western democracy elected state heads as basically just symbolically in charge of the most power entrenched and saturated national interests and institutions.
To me, our prime minister and premiers “lead” a virtual corpocracy, i.e. “a society dominated by politically and economically large corporations.”
I view corpocratic rule as that in which the two established conservative and neo-liberal parties more or less alternate in governance while habitually kowtowing to big business’s implied or explicit crippling threats of a loss of jobs, capital investment and/or economic stability.
We even have corporate representatives writing bills for our elected governing officials to vote for and have implemented, often enough word for word, all ostensibly to save the elected officials’ time.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Column vital to understand protests
Dear editor:
It was so gratifying to see the guest column article by Ellis Ross (MLA for Skeena) in the Okanagan Weekend (Feb. 29).
Unfortunately it is the blockades and terrorist activities by the protesters that seem to grab the front pages of the media, whether print, radio or television.
As Mr. Ross pointed out, many of these antagonists are not even Aboriginal and some come from other countries whose pipelines and drilling practices are far worse than those in Canada and are even continuing to expand, which begs one to wonder why they don't protest in their own country?
Possibly it’s because much of the money provided to them comes from south of the border and of course it's in their best interest to keep our natural resources in the ground.
I also agree with his comments regarding Stewart Phillip who, when chief of the PIB, created nothing short of division, dysfunction and frustration between the band and the city. Since his departure the PIB has shown nothing but positive progress with housing developments and a golf course with plans to further enhance their partnership with their neighbours which I can only hope will continue.
If anyone should find the video by Vivian Krause it will provide them with the real truth regarding not only the negative impact the current situation is having on the pipeline but how foreign funding is impacting many other Canadian ventures to their benefit while destroying Canadian opportunities!
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
‘Over a Barrel’ is required viewing
Dear editor:
While I’m sure Penticton Herald readers are getting tired of the back and forth opinions regarding the protests and blockades now severely impacting the Canadian economy. I encourage everyone, no matter their opinion on the issue, to Google the “Over a Barrel” documentary by Vivian Krause and invest the time to watch it all.
Krause lays down the facts about the American seed money funding this job- destroying movement that is pitting Canadian against Canadian, First Nations against First Nations.
As someone who spent my career in media, I’ve always respected good journalism and this is good journalism. The anti-pipeline supporters will cry that Krause is a shill for big Canadian oil. Ironically, if you watch the documentary and pay attention to it, you will see that the anti-pipeline movement is in fact the shill for American oil.
I only wish that this documentary would be shown in schools, but sadly, I don’t believe it will.
Also regarding journalism, please notice how the CBC deleted a critical sentence when doing a story on foreign funding of the movement in an obvious attempt to support the Liberal Party of Canada.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Coronavirus now a political football
Dear editor:
There is obviously a shortage of news in all media forums these days considering the amount of time spent discussing the coronavirus on TV, radio, newspapers and magazines.
When you consider that there were 3,500 deaths in Canada from influenza last year, with 12,200 hospitalizations, it is obvious we are making a mountain out of a molehill.
I imagine Americans are receiving the same amount of “fake” news about this disease as we are. But there could be a different reason why U.S. citizens are taking this news item perhaps more seriously than we in Canada.
And it’s all about the forthcoming election in the States.
This may be just another conspiracy theory, but this one could be based on facts rather than just speculation.
Along with the coronavirus, American trade with China has reached a new low. If you have been watching the stock market in the U.S., you will have noted the effect this has had on the Dow Jones Index, the Nasdaq and the S&P500, which have all taken a nasty tumble over the last few weeks.
Over the past 100 years of American voting history, a president seeking re-election when the stock market was in a decline and unemployment was rising did not get re-elected.
You may not be aware that the American media is controlled mainly by five companies, mostly headed by Democratic owners. If these companies did not wish to see Trump re-elected, they could continue pushing the news of an uncontrollable coronavirus pandemic until the election takes place this fall.
Can you see the possibility of a conspiracy here?
Frank Martens
Summerland