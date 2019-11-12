Dear Editor:
Of all the low-down, sneaky media tricks ever, Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley wins the “chump of the year” award by firing Don Cherry on Remembrance Day.
Sportsnet executives obviously made a conscious choice in selecting Canada’s special day of remembrance to “steal” the attention of the public with the firing of “Coach’s Corner” Cherry.
Sportsnet could have delayed the news for one day. But, for the sake of big media play, they chose to make the announcement on the one day the airwaves are traditionally given to the remembrance of the veterans who served and are serving our country.
It was immoral and stupid and so patently obvious. Rogers Media should apologize to all Canadians and can Yabsley and his people for hijacking Remembrance Day.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of our local veterans, this newspaper chose not to feature the Cherry story on Page 1 so that Remembrance Day services were not overshadowed.
