We’re not exaggerating when we say our office has been inundated with calls from readers wondering if the novel coronavirus has arrived in Penticton.
Yes, rumours and speculation about a COVID-19 patient at Penticton Regional Hospital are abundant on social media, but we’ve not been able to confirm it with the Interior Health Authority.
As of Friday, there was still just one confirmed case of COVID-19 somewhere within the Interior Health region – which covers a vast swath of the Southern Interior with a population of 750,000 – and that patient was recovering at home, according to spokesman Karl Hardt.
Where that person calls home is a mystery, as is the reason for keeping it a secret, because health officials have adopted a policy of not telling us where COVID-19 patients live ostensibly due to privacy concerns.
We asked Interior Health for an interview with one of its experts to explain the policy, but were told it’s a provincial issue and were instead supplied with the transcript from an interview that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did on CBC Radio last week in Kamloops.
“This is not a decision isolated to Interior Health. All patient locations across B.C. are being identified by health authority regions,” another IH spokesperson, Susan Duncan, said in an email.
Gee, that’s helpful – almost as helpful as what Dr. Henry told CBC.
The doctor said COVID-19 patients’ hometowns aren’t disclosed because that helps build trust among patients, who may be worried their identities will be revealed if they step forward to seek medical attention.
“The other reason is that if we thought that there was a reason to release a name or an area or a place that somebody had been because we weren't able to identify everybody, then we would do that,” continued Dr. Henry.
“But in all of the cases so far here in B.C., we're very confident that we've connected with anybody who had any risk and every place else is safe. So we want to maintain that trust.”
In other words, we’re on a need-to-know basis and we don’t need to know.
But we still fail to see how confirming the COVID-19 patient lives in Kelowna or Penticton or Kamloops or elsewhere would interfere with that person’s privacy, which must be balanced against the broader public’s right to know.
We suspect health officials are simply trying to keep people from panicking. But if that’s the case, then tell us. We’re mostly reasonable people. Trust us to handle the truth as we trust you to protect our health.
Speaking of trust, Interior Health’s so-called communications team should remember that building trust requires openness and transparency. Simply passing the buck to the B.C. government doesn’t cut it – neither does answering legitimate questions from the media with transcripts from week-old interviews done elsewhere.
- City editor Joe Fries