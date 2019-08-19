Inflated prices on the channel
Dear Editor:
Why spend hundreds of thousands of dollars promoting Penticton as a great vacation destination when some businesses apparently inflate their prices to “make hay while the sun shines?”
My granddaughter and her teenage friend visited Penticton recently. Among their list of “to dos” was a float down the Channel Parkway.
When they arrived at the start point for their channel cruise, they discovered that their floatie was only half full of air.
They asked Coyote Cruises to fill their tube to a safe level. To their amazement (and mine), they were charged a substantial fee for this service.
I know that air isn’t fee any more like the good ol’ days, but a substantial fee to fill a partially inflated tube is a bit much.
I also went on line and checked out Coyote Cruises customer satisfaction rating. I was not surprised to see that it wasn’t very high. I wonder why.
I thought that the priority for any tourism destination was to “attract, hold and satisfy” visitors. There is no future in attracting visitors if we don’t provide the “satisfaction” part.
Karl Crosby
Penticton
Focus on class size, composition
Dear Editor:
It is important to focus on why class size and composition is a key element of a successful public-school system.
Teachers, as advocates for students, are trained to encourage diverse learning styles in their classes.
Emotional needs of students can vary from moderate to critically urgent because society is complex. Some children experience family or societal crisis and without intervention, their learning could be significantly impaired.
It’s a remarkable gift to teach classes where variable and creative learning styles can be synchronized to benefit all learners.
Students can acquire information in their own unique way when the diversity of learners is celebrated and accommodated.
However, most class sizes are seeing increases beyond the numbers that were deemed acceptable by a successful court case. If the public-school system reverts back to larger classes with limited supports for children with learning or emotional challenges, than all students will be short-changed.
Class-size limits and composition are fundamental in allowing unique learners to flourish in a shared experience with capable teachers.
It’s about life-long learning, life skills and the evolution of critical thinking as our treasured youth navigate the vulnerable pathway to a productive adulthood.
The value of a healthy education system where myriad learning needs are enhanced is priceless.
Heather Tufts
Saanichton
There are more cars than bicycles
Dear Editor:
In my opinion Kelowna city council has their heads in the sand.
In any other city, more traffic means more or improved roads to handle the increase. Our taxpaying dollars are being spent poorly on elaborate bike paths that are not used every month of the year as opposed to improving traffic flow, which is used every day of the year.
A good example of how ridiculous their plans are is on Sutherland, between Richter and Ethal. Try going straight when traveling east bound. It speaks for itself.
My view on expecting people to use the transit is just an avenue to generate revenue for city transit. In reality, the population uses a vehicle or taxi as opposed to transit due to convenience, comfort, safety, weather conditions, age (our large elderly population) and travel times.
Tourism is a large industry here which increases the amount of vehicles on the roads, but the city chooses to make travel more frustrating and difficult. I look at the ratio of vehicles to bicycles on the roads.
I approximate 300 vehicles for every three bicycles. Even if those numbers were changed due to the city’s plans, (which I doubt), to 150 vehicles to six bicycles, where is the sense in that?
Parking is another concern. They have taken away much-needed parking in so many areas. We don’t go downtown anymore just for the reason that parking is such a problem. Lost revenue for those businesses. The city is allowing multi-family building, but not requiring enough parking stalls for the reality of how many vehicles each tenant will most likely have.
The city is building up density so that people can be closer to their work. I’d like to see a census done on that — don’t believe it for a second. It’s all about the tax money.
They may be fooling some people. Perhaps it’s time to elect city council members with common sense that truly work for the betterment of the population, as opposed to their own agendas.
Sheila Seweryn
Kelowna
Speak clearly on voice mail
Dear Editor:
Many people are hearing-impaired and answering machines present a particular difficulty since individuals often speak quickly and not at all clearly.
A recent message received stated the person wanted to return an article used on the altar at church but that was all I could decipher, even with the help of a friend, and the person has not called again.
Speaking slowly and clearly also applies to receptionists at businesses, particularly at audiology offices.
S.J. Craig-Merrett
Victoria
Media overkill on SNC-Lavalin
Dear Editor:
I am sick of SNC-Lavalin being repeated over and over again by the media.
What I don’t understand is why the Conservative party that was in power 10 years ago did not take care of this file.
Why weren’t the people in charge properly handling this file?
The U.S., UK and France have a system where they just pay a fine. Why is our system so complicated? Why should the innocent employees and pensioners lose their jobs and pensions respectively?
A young Justin Trudeau became prime minister at a challenging time, having to deal with Donald Trump, the environment and NAFTA.
Trudeau has made some mistakes, but he has done a lot of good things in the three years that he has been in power.
It’s not easy being a world leader in the last three years.
He is well-respected by other world leaders. It would have been interesting to see how any other party would have dealt with these problems. They only criticize but don’t offer any solutions.
James McClelland
West Kelowna
