Masks will end pandemic sooner
Dear Editor:
My wife and I were shocked on Friday when we saw a group of five people, all seniors, and all with no masks on, or masks down around their necks, at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
The group was engaged in what appeared to be animated nose-to-nose conversation with no care about social distancing. They were sitting and standing at a table just outside the food court and were not eating at the time.
Don’t these idiots know that there is a very serious viral pandemic going on in the world around them, and that wearing a mask in public and social distancing is a provincial health order?
I am sure they don’t know, or care, that Interior Health, which includes Penticton, had more infections than Fraser Health this past week.
How are we ever going to defeat this virus when people choose to ignore the common sense measures that most of us are following?
Perhaps Cherry Lane should have a “mask-patrol” person to enforce the rules so that it’s safer to shop there.
Karl Crosby
Penticton
Citizens deserve public discussion
Dear Editor:
The citizens of Penticton must receive real and meaningful open public discussion prior to this project moving forward.
Is BC Housing rushing this project's approval while we are under strict government guidelines regarding public gatherings, which prevent real and meaningful public consultation?
The citizens of Penticton deserve to be thoroughly briefed on this proposed project. In our opinion it is unacceptable to have BC Housing and/or the city post information on a website or post some info in the local papers, and you ask why. Simply because not everyone receives a newspaper and not everyone has digital access.
If BC Housing feel they need to move forward immediately, we would suggest as part of the development permit process, BC Housing, the Government of BC and the appointed operator must provide a complete detailed mail-out package which clearly outlines the complete services and commitments they are making to their clients and the citizens of Penticton related to the proposed project at 3420 Skaha Lake Road.
(The direct mail-out piece must be reviewed in detail by senior city Staff before mail out).
We suggest the mail out must be sent out to all residents, all strata, businesses with in 2.0 kms of this proposed project.
We all should remember this proposed site is very close to the southern entrance to our beautiful city and is the first impression visitors get, two senior care facilities, schools, a major city motel, many small businesses and one of our city’s jewels known as Skaha Lake Park.
Ask yourself is the right location for such a facility? These factors alone deserve “a pause" and a meaningful review and real discussions with our citizens.
As we look to the future and the challenges our community will face, we would like to suggest we need to have a "vision for the future.” May we suggest our community and the area currently served by the Penticton Regional Hospital needs “a community treatment facility” similar to the mental health and addiction services provided at the new Riverview Hospital in the Lower Mainland.
We believe our community needs a long -term solution, not a short-term scattered approach throughout our community.
Yasmin & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Trump’s final days like Rome’s great fire
Dear Editor:
Nero fiddled. Trump golfed.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Fighting COVID, learn from coots
Dear Editor:
Eagles are admired as symbols of strength and freedom. Eagles are largely scavengers and opportunistic carrion feeders, but they’re born killers with formidable talons and beaks which they use when necessary. An eagle can kill a fawn or a lamb when it needs a meal.
Coots are a favoured prey for eagles, and it’s no contest when an eagle sets its sights on a solitary coot. Coots are the Rodney Dangerfields of waterfowl. They’re ugly, awkward and noisy and have given rise to expressions like, “a silly coot.”
But not so fast; coots are smart and have avoided becoming eagle food for a long time. Otherwise, there wouldn’t be any more coots.
Coots know that eagles need an individual target, so they’ve learned to act collectively to save their tails. Coots swim around aimlessly until an eagle shows up, then they’re galvanized into action with a collective protection strategy.
Coots don’t fight the eagle. Instead, they cluster together in a very tight raft to prevent the eagle from selecting an individual. When the eagle makes a pass at the raft, the coots all flutter their wings in unison to further baffle and confuse the eagle.
As long as they stay tight and act together, coots win and the eagle goes hungry in spite of his advantages.
But go off on their own, and they’re toast.
Now think of COVID as a hunting eagle, and think of us as coots. We can’t bunch up for protection, but we can act collectively to improve our chances.
In our case, that means separation to give the eagle fewer opportunities.
Coots can’t get a vaccination against eagles, but they can teach us a thing or two about awareness, co-operation and survival. We should give them more respect.
John Thompson
Penticton
John Denver, Patsy Cline for Trump’s farewell
Dear Editor:
I hope it’s not to late but here is a suggestion or two for today’s Donald Trump swan song.
John Denver. I’m leaving on a jet plane, never to come back again.
Patsy Cline. “I Fall to Pieces.” That one is suitable for the former First Lady.
Meanwhile, Tom Isherwood suggests, “Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out, Donald!”
Donald, leave the geritol behind for old Joe, who is going to need it.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Biden-Harris will be good for global climate
Dear Editor:
The Trump presidency is over and there is much to celebrate. One of the most important changes is that the United States will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. Even without the U.S., most countries have already pledged to lower carbon emissions.
Late last year the Canadian government announced a strong new climate plan with new targets, a healthy budget and plenty of strategies to move us forward for a positive climate future.
There is money to help homeowners and businesses retrofit older buildings, to advance zero-emission vehicles, and to expand our energy infrastructure.These energy improvements can save us money while reducing air pollution and improving human health.
Part of Canada’s climate plan is to increase the carbon fee on fuel, but the fees will be credited back to individuals and families as they are in B.C.
Many countries in Europe have much higher carbon fees and enjoy a higher GDP.
Economists agree that a carbon tax works to lower emissions and doesn’t hamper economic growth.
There are so many benefits to improving energy efficiency and innovation and transitioning away from fossil fuels. I look forward to the U.S. and Canada being on the same page to make significant progress on climate change.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
Recovery Benefit application's paperwork is a nightmare
Dear Editor:
What on earth is going on at BC Recovery Benefit program? I applied online Dec. 22 providing all info requested. At no time were supporting documents requested.
On Jan. 7, I received email with confirmation number. TV advised us that system overwhelmed, please be patient. Well that patience is being stretched.
I received another email from Recovery program requesting all kinds of documents — copy of Canadian passport or driver’s licence (I already gave them that info), plus all copies of 2019 tax assessment notice.
I must also send two pieces of identity bills like electric or bank statement. When I asked questions they did not answer. Instead I got another email requesting a lesser amount of documents. Really?
One friend received benefit within two weeks without any problem. Another friend has also been requested for supporting documents.
I have a record of six emails so far, trying to determine exactly what the province wants. I know what I want — my money, not the government’s. Just send it the way it was promised at the start of this program.
Elvi Vetland
Kelowna
U.S. has survived attacks in the past
Dear Editor:
In the War of 1812 American troops captured and looted York (Toronto) and Newark (Niagara on the Lake). The object was to destroy the supply chain of the British. Without sanction from his superiors or the U.S. government an American Colonel also destroyed private houses and other property. These actions influenced the decision by the British to sack and burn Washington later that year.
In August 1814, a British force marched on Washington and set fire to multiple government and military buildings, including the White House, the Capitol building as well as other government facilities
The U.S. with the luck of a rising star in history was saved by a heavy storm less than a day after the attack began extinguishing the fires and forcing the retreat of the British forces who returned to their ships; many of which were damaged.
If history is written by the victor, and both sides consider themselves victorious, then even a torched presidential mansion can become a touchstone for patriots and so it has been in the ensuing years.
Americans have had other times when there have been concerns over the safety of the president and their system of government.
Protection was stepped up during the American Civil War as troops were stationed in Washington to protect the capitol on several occasions.
Three shifts of guards were assigned to the White House during the Spanish-American War in 1898. Eventually heavy safety and security became full-time.
Various incursions were made over the years by small numbers of disgruntled citizens but there has never been a serious invasion of Americans storming their own capitol until the election of Joseph Robinette Biden.
This election will go down in history as the year that Americans lost their faith in fair and honest elections. We shall see where this leads. Only time will tell.
Elvena Slump
Penticton