Host needs to see errors of his ways
Dear Editor:
“I had a party man, it wasn’t even a party man. It wasn’t that many people, man. It’s not like I had 250 people, man. It wasn’t that many people man. Me and everybody who was at this party are going to testify. Like we spread it out and everything.” (Herald, Page A4, Aug. 26).
Nate Christian, perhaps some further education would assist you to see the error of your ways.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Sports advertising starting to get silly
Dear Editor:
I was enjoying an NHL playoff game the other night when the play-by-play announcer , during play mind you, advised me that, “this power play is brought to you by Kit-Kat, now 20 percent thicker.”
When the shock of realizing I might not be watching what I was watching had it not been for the generosity of Kit-Kat wore off, I began to speculate what future NHL broadcasts might sound like.
“That was quite a dust-up eh Louie? It looks like Andrew’s eye is swelling. Yes Chris, that fight was brought to us by Preparation H, which now reduces swelling by an extra 20 percent.”
Or how about, “Wow, Tanev was deked out of his jockstrap with that move which was brought to you by Lamisil, providing 20 percent faster jock itch relief.”
Perhaps even, “the previous breakaway was brought to you by the divorce law firm of Pierce, Free, and Carver.”
A power play brought to me by Kit-Kat? Common, that’s just silly.
Ralph Perrich
Kelowna
Go Canucks go! Now’s your chance
Dear Editor:
The Vancouver Canuck’s six foot, six inch Swedish goaltender, Jacob Marksmon and their Swedish sharpshooter, Elias Pettersson are leading Canada’s lone hope to end our country’s nearly-30-year famine of winning Lord Stanley’s Cup.
The Stanley Cup is said to be the toughest trophy to win in all of team sports.
This year’s Cup is being played in a bubble, with the Western teams playing all their games in Edmonton while the Eastern teams play all their games in Toronto. The settings are stress filled: no wife or girlfriend, no kids, no extended family, no buddies and no hometown fans.
There will be six more weeks of this stressful playoff hockey after this series is finished.
At the time of this writing, the present
series is tied one game apiece. I looked up the make-up of both teams and found some surprises to me.
The Canucks have 12 Canadian-born players and 11 American-born players as well as five Swedish-born players , one Finnish-born and one Frenchman on their roster. The Golden Knights have 18 Canadian-born players, 10 American-born players as well as two Swedish-born and one Czech-born player.
In the last game, that the Canucks won
5-2, the shots on goal favoured the Golden Knights 40-27, so don’t be surprised if Canadian veteran, Marc-Andre Fleury is in the nests for Las Vegas, in the next game. Fleury, a former No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has won more games for the Golden Knights than any other goaltender. Go Canucks, Go! This is your year to win the Cup for Canada. Do it!
Leo “Puckshot” Jacques ,
Kelowna
Amazed by local Liberal cheerleader
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tories, Bloc want to usurp power,” by Jon Peter Christoff (Daily Courier letters, Aug. 26), the No. 1 Liberal drum beater west of the great divide.
It amazes me how the Liberals can always find a silver lining and the golden calf at the bottom of the cesspool or sewage tank they call the Liberal Party. One after another ethics violations and criminal dealings, and Christoff still can find no wrong with the goings of the Liberal Party.
After more than five years, it miraculously still falls on the Conservatives and Stephen Harper as somehow being at fault. Now it is Pierre Poilievre throwing redacted copies into the air, which seems to have gotten Christoff’s goat. That is the job of the opposition, keep the Liberal shills in check.
Christoff considers dealings of the WE scandal were the result of an emergency. That is why Justin Trudeau threw $900 million at his friends.
Doug Burant
Kelowna
Shady things happen right here at home
Dear Editor:
Thought I would remind the public what they already know — shady things continue to happen here at home.
Tom and Sheryl Isherwood’s bank accounts were sabotaged for the sum of $28,000. My wife noticed the loss when checking our account balance on Saturday, Aug. 22.
We notified the bank in question, met on Tuesday Aug, 24 and were assured our money will be reimbursed
In our opinion, the service at our bank is still No. 1 when it comes right down it.
I prefer not to name the bank as I feel it’s not the only financial institution under attack.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla