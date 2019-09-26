I agree with former school board trustee Ginny Manning, who said in a 2018 interview that bus service should remain free because it might get that one extra student to school (or hopefully more), who otherwise wouldn’t graduate.
Yet, Okanagan Skaha is considering following Central Okanagan and charging up to $250 for bus service.
We can’t all live in the city. Some people grow our food. Others are handcuffed by the price of housing.
Why now? It almost seems that Okanagan Skaha School District 67 is strapped for cash and creating sneaky ways to generate revenue.
- - -
Do you remember the uproar Castanet — and then Tom Dyas — created with speculation Costco was moving to West Kelowna.
Well, relax Kelowna, it looks like Costco is staying in your city.
Print is permanent, we can be trusted as a news source. Congratulations Ron Seymour of The Daily Courier for being the first to accurately post the story online.
- - -
If anybody happens to know Jesse Regier, Libertarian candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, please ask him or her to contact me.
Also, candidates in CO-S-N, South Okanagan-West Kootenay and Kelowna-Lake Country, I emailed you a series of questions on Thursday and we will begin publishing answers next week. If for some reason, you didn’t receive my email, contact me at: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.
- - -
Mel Arnold’s expensing of $121,000 for his wife to travel to and from Ottawa (compared with Stephen Fuhr’s zero) is the most blatant overspending of a travel allowance since Moyra Baxter upgraded her airline seat to go to Halifax.
- - -
To everyone involved with the recent B.C. Seniors Games (over 55) held in Kelowna, well done. The response from the athletes and their guests was phenomenal. My wife was a participant and she had a great time.
- - -
Milo popped by to visit his old friend Sascha, who he hadn’t seen all summer. If Sascha could speak English, she would have exclaimed: “Quick, hide the stuffed animals!”
- - -
This past Thursday, at 19 minutes and 19 seconds past nine o’clock, it was officially 9/19/19, 9:19:19.
- - -
For someone who loves classic rock as much as I do, it was awful — Ric Ocasek and Eddie Money, both gone in the same weekend.
- - -
Love is in the air on the media panel for the Penticton Herald All-Candidates forum. Regulars Shelby Thom and Chris Walker both declined an invitation to participate this year because both will be on their respective honeymoons. Sarah Penton from CBC Radio is joining Joe Fries and Colin Dacre on the panel this year. Mark your calendars South Okanagan-West Kootenay for Tuesday, Oct. 1.
- - -
Are we still going to use the word “cash register” in another three or four years? Very few people still use paper money and coins.
