Long before The Penticton Herald ran a Page 1 story on the abrupt firing of mall Santa Gary Haupt, the story had gone viral on the internet.
Haupt was relieved of his duties as Cherry Lane’s Santa after a pair of photos appeared online, one with him dressed as Santa, drinking from a flask, another with him implying that he was holding a woman’s breasts.
I don’t know Haupt, but from all indications he’s a nice person, good at what he does and loves playing Santa.
But, sorry, Santa Claus is a beloved figure to many children. Santa represents the goodness in the world.
PeeWee Herman was a children’s entertainer who lost his job because he was enjoying himself a little too much at an adult movie theatre in Sarasota, Florida. It cost him his career — and this was in the ‘90s.
Hopefully Haupt can be hired as a Santa elsewhere. He’s not the only person capable of subbing for the real Santa Claus.
Management at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre really had no choice on this one. The decision they made was the right one.
The lessons here for everyone — use caution whenever you pose for a photograph and be careful what you put on Facebook, no matter how innocent it might seem at the time.
- - -
Finally, someone who has been there has verified — in print — what I’ve been saying for years. School board “Trustee Academy” is an opportunity for people to go Christmas shopping in Vancouver.
In her outstanding column in The Georgia Straight, Patti Bacchus, a former chair of the Vancouver School Board, wrote: “The annual academies are expensive affairs that are paid for from school-district operating budgets (via trustee registration fees) that in turn, get their money from per-student funding grants from the provincial government, which gets its money from you can me.”
Years ago, Bacchus and the Vancouver board opted to withdraw from the BC School Trustees Association because the $90,000 fee to be a member “could be better spent on a teacher or student support workers.”
Bacchus goes on to say that when she first inquired why the three-day academy was held during the busy Christmas season, she was told so that delegates would have the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping in Vancouver. Nice.
I’ve been saying this for years. Keep dollars in the classroom.
Only David Perry, a one-term trustee and former mayor of Penticton, has ever publicly stated that they’re a waste of time and money. I admired Perry for that. He stayed home.
Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan board always justifies this taxpayer-paid shopping junket because the board has funds allocated for trustee conventions and professional development.
Don’t listen to me, read it for yourself. Google: “Patti Bacchus: School trustees need to prove they matter; Georgia Straight" or click on the link on this page which will directly take you to The Straight's website.
- - -
I can save the Okanagan Skaha School District $30,000 and a phone call to consultant Dave Stigant by suggesting they do not advertise for a replacement for superintendent Wendy Hyer and offer the job to Todd Manuel, the present assistant superintendent. He’s that good.
I’m repeatedly told that employee morale at the board office in Penticton is at an all-time low. Todd Manuel is a rare individual with no detractors. He’s respected by staff, students, parents and the community.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.