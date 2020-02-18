Before we do some armchair policing, we have to pass on a couple pieces of trivia regarding Supt. Brian Hunter, the region’s new RCMP commander.
Did you know the RCMP detachments in Penticton and Port Alberni are twins?
They were constructed using the same plans to save money and are identical right down to the exterior finishings. The only real differences are found inside with the office layout. Needless to say, Hunter’s first visit to his new office was “surreal.”
Another interesting thing about him is he holds a bachelor’s degree in math and physics from the University of Waterloo, so he’s book-smart.
While that makes it really unlikely he’ll ever look to The Herald for advice, we’re going to offer it anyway.
Hunter spent a large portion of Wednesday’s meet-and-greet talking about how regular, front-line officers are the heart and soul of policing. However, it seems like the Penticton detachment has lost sight of that.
During his brief tenure here, Supt. Ted De Jager formed a number of specialized plainclothes units to focus on sex crimes, street crimes and prolific offenders. The effect of all those plainclothes officers has been to reduce the police presence in the city. Sure, those officers are still working, but you don’t really to see them.
Hunter needs to take a hard look at those units and see if some of those bodies can be redeployed to general duties, where they can provide a more visible presence on the streets.
He should also seriously consider putting Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth back on the downtown beat. Wrigglesworth built up a tremendous amount of goodwill and had a great rapport with business owners and street people alike, before being placed back on general duty by De Jager.
Even if Wrigglesworth was assigned to simply spend his days walking up and down Main Street – and he’s hard to miss, given he stands about seven feet tall with his Stetson on – it would be money well spent. That’s our two cents.
Joe Fries is city editor of The Penticton Herald.
