Accountability is a necessary component of any efficient and effective administrative function. Once goals have been set, you need to measure progress towards those goals by those charged with overseeing the process. Otherwise, how do those who provide them know if resources (money, people, time) are being well-used?
To achieve accountability, a record of actions taken to promote a given policy or plan needs to be kept.
Let’s take for our example a case where you are asked to develop a plan for introducing a new software system where you work. And let’s say you and your team are provided with a clear set of objectives to be used in evaluating your work and the quality of the new system.
First, you need to develop an understanding of the software, its central features, how it works and what, if any, are its limitations. You would obviously want to know what guides had been developed by the software company to test your familiarity and use of their product. Those tests would provide some accountability as to your ability to work with the software and to troubleshoot problems once it is introduced more broadly.
The record of progress in the wider implementation of the new system would provide not only a method of evaluating the difficulties arising in implementation of the new system but also an indication of your ability to facilitate its successful implementation with a wider audience. Did it take too long for the new systems to become usable? Did it result in bottlenecks in the daily functioning of the organization?
Whatever the problems that actually arise, without defined objectives and assignment of responsibility for given portions or the entire project, how could your manager fairly evaluate the quality of the contribution of each individual to the project’s success or failure? Without a clearly-understood system of evaluation, those responsible for completing the project cannot be held accountable, individually or collectively, if the project fails or rewarded if it succeeds.
A good example of difficulty in holding the individuals within an organization accountable is the operation of the city council of Kelowna. Because all members are elected at large, if a citizen has a problem with some activity administered by the city — garbage collection, street repairs, proposed changes to zoning or approval of a property development — no single council member is responsible in a direct way for that activity.
Collectively they are responsible, but individually they are not.
The result is that council members’ performance cannot be fully evaluated by the voters. Election to council operates more like a popularity contest with a great many electors deciding based on name recognition rather than on track record. How many of us have a good understanding of the thinking and motivations of a candidate for council?
What can be done to make council and the city government more accountable and responsive to community concerns? First, council members can be elected from specific locations; in other words, by a ward system. That would give voters a person they could speak directly to about neighbourhood concerns and the council member would need to be familiar with the issues in their ward. This change would likely mean considerably more work for council members who would have to forge alliances to achieve various objectives. To compensate for the greater work load, council salaries would have to be raised — perhaps even doubled.
Further, in an effort to maintain equity in the number of electors each council member represents, the boundaries of the wards would have to be redrawn after each quinquennial census. This would also provide an incentive for each council member to understand the concerns of voters in those wards adjacent to their own, given that with each redistricting they might gain some voters from those adjacent wards.
The increased council members’ salaries plus administration of the ward system, including required quinquennial redistricting, would probably cost less than 1% of current budget expense. But the improvement in city administration and quality of council members would be substantial.
