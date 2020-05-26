Hyer, Lorenz both gone at same time
Dear Editor:
I don't believe in coincidences.
The Herald has provided great coverage of the funding difficulties of School District 67. Thank you.
But, there is one big question still looming in my mind. Why did the superintendent and the secretary-treasurer, the two most senior administrators in the school district, both take medical leave immediately after the board meeting in which the decision was made to bring in outside consultants to investigate the financial difficulties of the District?
And they are still on leave.
I understand that the investigators were unable to interview them because they were on medical leave.
This appears to be a double coincidence: first, they both went on leave at the same time, and second, they left immediately after serious questions about the District finances were raised at the board meeting.
What is the story here? I don’t believe in coincidences.
Art More
Summerland
Pedestrianizing is way of the future
Dear Editor:
Re: Pedestrianizing Main Street, Penticton
A number of years ago, while visiting Fort Steele in the Kootenays, Andrina and I took a side trip to Kimberley. We were impressed with the pedestrianization of its downtown core.
It was announced that Kelowna will pedestrianize Bernard Avenue over the summer months to encourage people to amble amongst the stores and restaurants, and spend their dollars locally.
It’s time Penticton city council considered pedestrianizing our Main Street. There is enough parking either side of Main Street, and lane access for deliveries. In years past, we closed Main Street to vehicle traffic every Saturday morning for the markets, why not take this a step further and close it permanently?
Jim Calvert
Penticton
80% of Canadians support gun ban
Dear Editor:
During the last federal election campaign, the Liberals promised to enact gun control measures that would ban assault-style weapons and would buy back those types of weapons that were legally obtained by Canadians.
The Liberals have kept their word, but it is strange that 20% of the population that oppose the new regulations get the most press. The remaining 80% of the population who support the ban remain silent because to argue with the protesters is futile and a waste of time.
It is a done deal.
We live in a democracy and when 80% of the population agree with the government’s action — then that’s the way it should be. Those people who feel “entitled” to go against the will of the majority remind me of petulant children who insist on their “rights.” The majority of citizens decide our “rights” in a democracy.
The protesters talk about “entitlement” and state that the criminals will still get access to these weapons. That may be so if there is not a complete ban. How will a gun owner prevent a burglar from stealing his (the owner’s) weapon. Is he going to keep it in a locked cabinet in his living room? Not so safe. Is he going to sleep with it and guard it 24 hours per day? Impossible. Therefor a criminal could get access to the weapon.
A total ban is required.
I sincerely hope that the Liberals now turn their attention to banning hand guns, but the only way this is going to work is to impose a lengthy jail sentence on those people who are caught with the banned weapons … no exceptions and no “grandfather” clauses.
We must not allow these dissenters to allow the political process to be diminished in the manner that the National Rifle Association controls the Republican party in the U.S. with “bought” politicians.
Patrick MacDonald
West Kelowna
Booze on the beach would be hazardous
Dear Editor:
Re: “Booze on the beach,” (Herald, May 20).
Pardon me, but I find this proposal is not only short sighted, but extremely hazardous. First, the bars and restaurants in Penticton have or, in most cases, could quite easily have patios to increase their patronage and profitability. Selling “take-away” meals is one thing, but selling “take-away” booze is quite another.
If open liquor consumption on the beaches is to be legalized for this group, why not for every one ? This would most likely lead to broken glass in the sand where one must dodge open hypodermic needles already.
Plus, increased garbage on the beaches. Enforcement, get real and responsible trash disposal after imbibing, unlikely by too many.
Please tell the members on the city council that this “Booze on the Beach” initiative is unacceptable at best and very hazardous to all beach users.
Tom Crawford
Penticton
What a friend we have in Jesus
Dear Editor:
Jesus refers to himself as the shepherd of the sheep. He tells us that the sheep know His voice, and another’s voice they will not hear.
The shepherd loves His sheep. He laid down His life for them. Without the shepherd the sheep are helpless, but because they know that He loves them, they also know they are secure when they stay close to the shepherd. The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.
What about you? Do you know Him?
Who do you trust?
Gary Young
Penticton
Customers need to be better behaved
Dear Editor:
One thing I have noted through my working life is what I’d describe as entitlement, especially by the general public when they visit malls or even private-public facilities.
An example would be skateboarders who skate in parking lots or along sidewalks even if signs prohibit it.
Since this pandemic began, entitlement seems worse whether it is customers failing to follow distancing guidelines or directional arrows, holding up others rather than being courteous and prompt, those being held up staying in spot rather than going elsewhere in the store and worse those customers handling products then abandoning them in different areas of the store.
I recommend not using the water machine if you think it alright to fill a jug then change your mind and leave the full bottle behind. Stores shouldn’t have to ask you not to squeeze fruit or handle it recklessly out of respect for others.
It seems “badly-behaving customers” go to many of the popular stores, not just Walmart.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Wasting donation on more begging
Dear Editor:
Today, I received the fifth mailout from the MS Society, in reply to a small donation I made to them earlier this year.
Each time, after the second mailout, with their persistent requests for more donations, newsletters, address labels and letters, I would reply telling them I do not want their “stuff.”
I only wanted the donation to be put to good use. They have used up more in their automatic mailings by far than what I sent them.
How unfortunate as I am now telling others about this wasteful use of donated money.
Whatever charitable organizations any readers support, I would encourage them to make sure they are not spending their money on an endless pitch for more money.
Sharon Lockwood
Kelowna
Agencies need better management
Dear Editor:
Last week it was ICBC crying they lost $1 billion in their investment portfolio.
Now we hear Worksafe BC has lost almost $3 billion. Seems to be a common thread, all these organizations associated with the BC government have no idea how to manage investments.
I don’t imagine Warren Buffet has lost billions. The truth is they haven’t actually lost anything unless they sold off late at a discount.
Most stocks have rebounded nicely in the last few weeks. By the end of summer, stocks could be back to their pre-COVID levels.
They both need to fire their fund managers and find a competent one, with a proven track record.
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
Retire or replace Snowbird planes
Dear Editor:
Re: “ ‘Good questions’ being asked about safety of Snowbirds: Trudeau,” (Herald, May 19.) I’ve written to our defence ministers, parliamentarians (including senators with connections to the defence industry) for more than 30 years about retiring or replacing these planes.
I am saddened and angered once again with the loss of life and I’m looking for any help in breaking this cycle.
Peter Foran
Victoria
We need to remain as “one Canada”
Dear Editor:
There is one human race of people, but everyone born in Canada is an indigenous, native Canadian citizen. The official language of Canada is English and, to a lesser degree, French.
It is already gratuitous, and redundant, to put “École” in front of an English school name. It would be wholly improper to affix signage in a non-official language that is only spoken by a small minority, whether it’s Carrier or something else.
Reconciliation be damned, we are all already Canadians.
Sure there are different ideas about how the land should be governed. The fact is that Canada remains the sole sovereign nation over all its territory.
I am a proud Canadian. Now is time for all Canadians to stop apologizing and to put the nation of Canada first, not by alienating the majority of other Canadians, but by working towards those goals which are in the interests of all Canadians.
Phil Osborne
Prince George
Help the homeless ahead of bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless crisis in Victoria has been brought into sharp focus.
Placing people without a residence in tents is only a makeshift solution.
I believe building bike lanes has been a good thing, expanding the different modes of safer transit in the city. However, I have been asking myself for awhile now whether it would have made more sense for the city to use some of those funds to reinforce the support system for the homeless and to fund policing so that all residents, including the homeless, might feel safer.
Deb Boyce
Victoria
Masks must be worn properly and cleaned
Dear Editor:
I have great concern about the recommendation that everyone wear a mask if unable to physically distance. I’m a retired critical care/emergency nurse and have also taught nursing.
In the past few months I have observed an increasing number of people wearing masks. I see many people fiddling with them when their faces are covered. Some people remove them and wear them under their chin.
I wonder if these masks are being cleaned properly after each use. Do people have a sufficient supply to take them through the day or do they use one mask the whole day?
Do they wash their hands after touching these masks?
I also see people wearing disposable gloves. They touch everything and anything.
Again do they know how to remove them safely and do they wash their hands well after removing them. After all, the warm moist environment inside those gloves is great for all kinds of other bacteria and viruses to grow. All these measures give many a false sense of security.
I’m not saying that these should not be used but there needs to be much more information and education disseminated for the safe use of these items.
Ruth Fraser
Qualicum Beach
Thank you B.C. government
Dear Editor:
I would like to express, in these most challenging times, my most sincere gratitude and appreciation to the B.C. provincial government.
They stepped up and decisively made not always popular decisions to keep British Columbians safe, and it is working.
Bravo, we chose well.
Geraldine Glattstein
Victoria