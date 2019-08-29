Shopping local just makes cents
Dear editor:
I opened the Herald on Thursday and there was yet another article about a community fundraiser put on by the IGA grocery store. This one was for the food bank.
I have no idea how many times the IGA has supported our community, but it must be in the thousands. As a teacher I have approached them several times to help out with fundraisers for families in need, playgrounds, equipment needs, etc. and every time the answer was, “Tell us what you need. You got it!”
I know this affects their bottom line, but my son, who worked for them for several years, told me that community involvement was so important to Colin Powell that he was willing to take the hit, and was sure that the goodwill was appreciated. And it is! Colin has also hired many of our youth, and treated them with respect, kindness, and made them feel a valued part of the team.
If you have the option, please consider shopping there. They don’t have the buying power of the big-box stores so you may pay a few dollars more, but they have great specials and the quality is excellent. I shop at my local Summerland store and burn less carbon driving into Penticton.
We have to start supporting our community leaders, it’s time to give back. Thank you, Colin, and the helpful and friendly IGA staff.
Chris Irvine
Summerland
Time to consider square dancing
Dear editor:
Increasingly, the relationship between good health, mobility, and exercise is being emphasized.
At all stages of life from childhood through to seniors, exercise is being recognized as the major factor that influences healthy and vibrant life-styles.
It is also noteworthy that despite this knowledge, finding an activity that can be normalized into one’s lifestyle to ensure that the exercise actually occurs is challenging.
Often, we tend to go in spurts in finding an exercise program such as attending a gym, going for walks, taking up running, or swimming, but are not able to sustain it because of its repetitiveness, because it is often a solitary activity, or because the demands of the exercise make it uncomfortable and unsustainable.
For those who may be facing these challenges to being active and working towards fitness and health, I would like to recommend getting involved with square dancing.
Popularized in the mid-20th Century, square dancing is an activity that combines physical movement with music and provides an all-round form of exercise that includes mental attentiveness, memory exercise, listening skills, and the co-ordination of mental and physical aerobic exercise that is fun, allows for developing social relationships, and is sustainable because of the pleasure and rewards square dancing offers.
Square dancing does not require any advanced or technical dancing skills; if you can move you can dance.
Square dancing incorporates all types of music from country and western to rock and roll, and is cued-dancing with a person who calls out the moves.
It is an activity that promotes health, mobility, is alcohol-free, and very affordable. It is an activity that can include the whole family and is suitable for anyone who is 10 years old or above.
The WESTSYDE Squares Dance Club of West Kelowna invites anyone interested in trying this fun and healthy recreation to a free dance session at the Westbank Lions Community Centre, at 2466 Main St., West Kelowna, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.
If you would like more information, please phone Terry and Linda Green at 250-494-1406, or Bill and Bev Holland at 250-707-0750.
Terry Green,
New dancer co-chair
WESTSYDE Squares Dance Club
Electoral reform was studied
Dear editor:
Re: “MPs just a voice in the wilderness,” Herald, Letters, Aug. 21
In every election, voters have two areas of consideration; the quality of the local candidate and the quality of the party platform and its leadership.
Party platforms and policy are not developed in a vacuum.
As a member of a political party, I can personally attest to the numerous and continuous requests for input from my party for feedback on every policy decision.
Parties also have reams of staff-monitoring media and public opinion daily.
Policy is built on collaboration, behind closed party doors, sure, but collaboration nonetheless, from the broadest perspective possible.
And to reiterate; after Justin Trudeau was elected, true to his word, electoral reform was studied for a whole year by a cross-country panel with a registered attendance of 361,000 (1%), Canadians that heard from more than 80 expert witnesses who offered no persuasive argument one way or the other, their only recommendation was “to just go ahead and change and voters will have to get use to it.”
But, warned that voters did not understand how the new voting systems worked and that any change would first weaken our democratic system before it would strengthen it.
Then two things happened at the end of that year, 2016; polls indicated 86% of Canadians were satisfied with first past the post, because it was easy to understand and had in fact provided Canada a vigorous democratic system for 150 years already; and the second was Donald Trump was elected and our established relationship with our largest trading partner changed in the blink of an eye.
The prime minister made a difficult decision and decided that now was not the time for social experiments.
So he wisely put electoral reform away and focused on dealing with the new U.S. administration.
And, the faulty ethics report which muddied the water further, because constitutional experts remind us, to seek to influence the decision of another is insufficient to be a contravention of Section 9 of the Conflict Act; talking to ministers and their staff is not only allowed, but is required for government to function properly.
Justin Trudeau shouldered the responsibility of the ethics report findings and promising to do better.
As far as thinking men and women are concerned, he is still the best choice for prime minister.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
How lives change by not drinking
Dear editor:
It’s a stretch to compare drinking to football, but here goes.
Richard Feynman was an MIT-educated theoretical physicist who won a Nobel Prize and was a key cog in the Manhattan Project. He was a notorious drunk and playboy with a great sense of humour.
Andrew Luck is a Stanford-educated architectural design graduate who won the NFL comeback player of the year and was a key cog in a very competitive Indianapolis Colts’ team. He would chide coaches when they told him they were doing “good” (“no Coach, you’re doing “well”), and he loved explaining the concept of a meritocracy to his huddle-mates before risking life and limb and brain on the next play.
Feynman relates the story about wandering into a half-empty bar in his middle age and wondering why he needed to have a drink. He decided at that point to forego alcohol for the rest of his life.
And, here is Feynman’s quotation I wish Luck had used when he announced his retirement last weekend: “You see, I get such fun out of thinking that I don’t want to destroy this most pleasant machine that makes life such a big kick.”
Think away, Andrew, think away.
Tim Simard
West Kelowna
No sympathy for rich home owners
Dear Editor:
Wealthy people are selling posh Vancouver condos because of the vacancy and speculation tax. According to a real estate consultant, many of these homes are second or third homes.
It is hard to feel sorry for people who have two or three homes when my children, born in Vancouver, earn reasonable money but cannot afford to buy a first house in Vancouver or Victoria.
Perhaps we are building too many high-end condos and not enough affordable homes.
Well done, B.C. government, for trying to help out my children.
Eric Jones
Victoria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.