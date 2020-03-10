Crompton nailed it on Knights
Dear editor:
Re: “Crompton marks 30 years at The Herald,” Herald, A1, March 4 Congratulations on a stellar 30 years, Dave.
Your April 20, 2018, column, “Vegas dealt a winning – but wrong – hand in NHL expansion draft,” still stands as the best piece anywhere on the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Of course I was fired when I got to 30 years, but I hear print is very secure – and it's not like associating with the Rangers is a bad omen, Gretzky's career could have ended anywhere. Seriously though, keep those columns coming!
You’ll always be the John Moorhouse of sports to me.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Misnamed photo alarms reader
Dear editor:
I recoiled in horror and disbelief upon reading page A8 of Monday’s Herald.
There was a picture of Donald J. Trump, captioned "Trudeau." What a shocking slap in the face to our prime minister!
It is an insult that no Canadian politician, no matter how troubled, deserves.
I feel an immediate apology is needed!
Gordon Houston
Penticton
Editor’s note: We regret the error.
Food columnist a real delight
Dear editor:
A shout-out to the Urban Forager food column.
What fun to have such a savvy and intrepid food-writer in our town. I'm off to try the rice pudding at the Capitol Cafe prontissimo!
Barbara Lambert
Penticton
Cutting flights bad for business
Dear editor:
I too wish to add my voice to mounting volume of citizens expressing concern over Air Canada's plan to eliminate the early morning and late evening flights between Penticton and Vancouver.
This will significantly impact business travel for early morning meetings and affect timing for end of day wrap-up.
The early morning flight is consistently full, the late night flight equally so.
The loss of these flights could lead to several problematic outcomes.
More travellers may choose to drive to Kelowna to access additional flight options thereby reducing the viability of our airport.
Additional costs for hotel and other expenses for overnight stays will likely be incurred to manage the timing of the proposed flights, and connections to eastern airports will be made more awkward and difficult to build a schedule around.
The renovations underway at the Penticton airport have been initiated to create a more pleasant travel experience and presumably attract and retain airline customers.
The proposed schedule changes will negatively impact both of these hoped-for outcomes.
I urge our local MLA, MP, and the City of Penticton economic development office to lobby for a restoration of these flights. Please ensure these representatives are aware of your concern and let Air Canada know you aren't happy with this proposed change.
Kim Lyster
Penticton
Clark clearly still a political animal
Dear editor:
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark was on CTV’s “Question Period” on Sunday; the entire show was dedicated to Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony at the Commons Justice Committee, with several guests from all political parties and a media panel.
All gave opinions of the serious implications of the SNC Scandal, except Ms. Clark who raised eyebrows by making light of the matter.
She stated it was the worst political thriller in history, all about a paltry 10 interventions in four months; with nothing crossing the line into criminality, and simply a battle of egos.
She said the point had been lost, as it’s always appropriate for a government to try to save jobs, and the PM should have moved the AG earlier if he could not dissuade her, as all cabinet members serve at his wishes.
There’s always been something misty and twisty about Christy, who has often admitted being a political animal; watching this performance it seems she’s hedging for a return to the zoo, with a lifetime appointment at the political trough in the Senate, maybe.
Bernie Smith
Parksville