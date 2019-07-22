Twenty-five years ago, a friend shared a recorded speech by a prominent U.S. economist who dropped this gem, which is my axiom for this week:
“There is no limit to the amount of good they’ll do with your money.”
Talk about being right on the money. Hardly a day passes without someone making a point about what government, big business, churches, service clubs, the wealthy or whomever ought to do to address their pet project.
The recent phenomenon of Go Fund Me pages has taken it to unprecedented levels. This popular crowdfunding venture has raised more than $5 billion since its inception, almost all of it with very little governing control.
For the record, Go Fund Me is a business that takes their fair share of the money donated.
A growing number of wealthy individuals with whom I’m acquainted have started pushing back on the expectation that “they” fund everyone else’s projects.
When people come to seek funding one of their newer questions is, “How much of your own money have you invested in this project?”
If the individual has not invested in the project themselves, donors find it quite easy to dismiss the request.
Increasingly, I am becoming convinced that the key ingredient to any real accomplishment is personal ownership.
The prime example is none other than Habitat For Humanity. A major factor in their success is that the home owners are actually partners in the project, dedicated to the investment of their own time and money.
Most of us find it highly appealing to help someone who is simultaneously helping themselves and is deeply committed to do what they are able to.
The ancient Hebrews had a custom that merits serious consideration today. If you are interested in it, read the short, biblical book of Ruth.
Farmers were instructed that when they harvested the grain, they should always leave a little bit around the edges so the poor could come and glean a small measure of grain as well.
Interesting that they weren’t instructed to harvest every last kernel of grain and then give it to the poor, rather they were instructed to make it possible for the poor to help themselves.
I need to add the caveat that not everyone is able to do even a little bit for themselves. Some legitimately require total care and I hope I speak for most of us when I say we gladly and generously want to provide it.
Yet, so many more individuals and project initiators have no more invested in the outcome than to hold out their hand and expect someone else to fund it.
There really is no limit to the amount of good they’ll do with your money.
A Harvard business leader spoke at a conference I attended a decade or more ago. He challenged those of us in leadership to make sure we were, “Getting better at doing good.”
Let’s never abandon our high call to do good, but let’s do good, well.
For me, part of that equation is to make sure there is personal investment in every project I support.
Tim Schroeder is a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna.
